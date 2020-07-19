In this report, the Global Infrared Thermometers for Clinical Usage Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Infrared Thermometers for Clinical Usage Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 200 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Infrared Thermometers for Clinical Usage market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Infrared Thermometers for Clinical Usage industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Infrared Thermometers for Clinical Usage YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a 109% in 2020 and the revenue will be 147 million USD in 2020 from US$65.3 million million in 2019. The market size of Infrared Thermometers for Clinical Usage will reach US$244 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2025.

Global Infrared Thermometers for Clinical Usage Scope and Segment

Infrared Thermometers for Clinical Usage market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Infrared Thermometers for Clinical Usage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2025.

By Company

Procter & Gamble (Braun)

Omron

Microlife

Radiant

Berrcom

Yuwell

AViTA

Easywell Bio

GEON Corp

Dongdixin

Segment by Type

Non-contact Type

Contact Type

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

