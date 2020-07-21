Global Bacillary Dysentery Drugs Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027

According to the latest statistics presented by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 165 million Shigella diarrheal episodes occur each year. The looming threat of microbial resistance and effective implantation of treatment regimen against bacillary dysentery infection together drive the bacillary dysentery drugs market growth.

Beta lactams are presently leading the drug class segment for the bacillary dysentery drugs market. Second-generation cephalosporin, amoxicillin, and ampicillin are usually prescribed in combination with beta-lactams to provide broad-spectrum bactericidal activity against gram-negative bacteria. Co-trimoxazole is also prescribed for 5 days to decrease the pathogenicity associated with S. sonnei strain and to a larger extent prevents any unnecessary microbial resistance. Quinolones are ready to showcase exemplary market growth performance during the forecast period on account of low microbial resistance observed against ciprofloxacin and clinical studies have confirmed its broad-spectrum activity against all the strains of Shigella strains.

Hospital pharmacy is spearheading the distribution channel segment for the bacillary dysentery drug market. Antibiotics are prescribed after analyzing the microbial resistance shown by the 4 strains of shigellosis bacterium, hence accurate dispensing of antibiotics is mandatory by the hospital pharmacist is necessary to avoid drug toxicity. Retail pharmacy is expected to register comfortable market growth in the near future on account of the availability of cheap medicines due to government subsidy awarded for essential medicines and capacity to serve the medicinal requirements of patients residing in the remote locations.

The Asia Pacific is currently dominating the geography segment for the bacillary dysentery drugs market. As per the recent information provided by the National Institute of Health (NIH) the S. flexneri strain is responsible for the large mortality rate in children below 5 years of age in the region. Growing water and soil pollution due to increasing slum dwelling in the metropolitan cities increases the demand for bacillary dysentery drugs market in the region. Europe is the second-largest regional segment on account of the affordable reimbursement scenario for the antibiotics utilized in the treatment for bacillary dysentery in the region. North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the bacillary dysentery drugs market. North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the bacillary dysentery drugs market. Effective implementation of the treatment guidelines sanctioned by the local healthcare agencies and developing healthcare infrastructure together provide a positive impetus to the market growth in the region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of bacillary dysentery drugs are Apotex Corporation, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla Limited, GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Limited., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi Aventis, Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of bacillary dysentery in the developing regions of the world

Effective implementation of the treatment guidelines pertaining to the bacillary dysentery infections

Looming threat of microbial resistance and flourishing generic drugs market together propel the market growth in the region

