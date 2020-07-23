The global automotive parts aluminium and magnesium die casting market was valued at USD 9.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 16.74 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Growth of the market is owing to increasing installation of magnesium and aluminium-based die-cast components in passenger and luxury car as well as increasing automation in the die casting industry.

Request for [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=79689

Aluminium and magnesium die casting of automotive parts is a manufacturing process of production of dimensioned, sharped and textured automotive metal parts and gears.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increase in manufacturing of smooth and textured materials in production and manufacturing facilities, is considered as one of the key factors towards the growth of market in the forecast period.

Rising average life of vehicles is to promote the global automotive parts aluminium and magnesium die casting market.

Theirs an increase in the highway connectivity, resulting in new routes causing an increase in production of vehicles. Thereby it increased the demand for automotive parts aluminium and magnesium die casting during the forecast period.

Growth of e-commerce sector is promoting the sale of automotive parts aluminium and magnesium die casting through online distribution channel.

The need for automobile industries to upgrade and modify vehicles, increase in road transport routes and technological advancements, fuels the growth of the global automotive parts aluminium and magnesium die casting

Due to fluctuating raw material prices and introduction of counterfeit products is negatively impacting the global automotive parts aluminium and magnesium die casting

Increase in investments by private sector organizations in research and development in production of novel product, offers growth opportunities in the market.

Ask for [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=79689

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global automotive parts aluminium and magnesium die casting market are Georg Fischer AG, Federal-Mogul, Gibbs Die Casting, Pace Industries, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group, Gibbs Die Casting Group, Meridian Lightweight Technologies, Shiloh Industries Inc., Asimco Technologies, Yasunaga, and Yanagawa Seiki. There’s an increase in rivalry among key players due to the consolidation of market by OEM suppliers by acquisition of parts manufacturer and local suppliers.

The global automotive parts aluminium and magnesium die casting market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semi-solid Die Casting

Applications

Body Assemblies

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquiry Before [email protected] https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=79689

Why Choose Us:

We offer industry-leading critical reports with accurate insights into the future of the market.

Our reports have been evaluated by some industry experts in the market, thus making them beneficial for the company’s to maximize their return on investments.

We provide a comprehensive pictorial representation of the information, strategic recommendations, outcomes of the analytical tools to offer an elaborate landscape, highlighting the key market players. This detailed assessment of the market will help the company increase efficiency.

The demand and supply dynamics offered in the report give a 360 degree view of the market.

Our report helps readers decipher the current and future constraints in the Automotive Parts Aluminium and Magnesium Die Casting Market , and help them formulate optimum business strategies to maximize growth in the market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Automotive Parts Aluminium and Magnesium Die Casting Market Overview Global Automotive Parts Aluminium and Magnesium Die Casting Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Automotive Parts Aluminium and Magnesium Die Casting Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Automotive Parts Aluminium and Magnesium Die Casting Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Automotive Parts Aluminium and Magnesium Die Casting Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Automotive Parts Aluminium and Magnesium Die Casting Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Automotive Parts Aluminium and Magnesium Die Casting Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Automotive Parts Aluminium and Magnesium Die Casting Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Automotive Parts Aluminium and Magnesium Die Casting Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Automotive Parts Aluminium and Magnesium Die Casting Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

About DataIntelo:

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,CA 91764, US.

Phone No: US: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91–7000061386

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dataintelo.com