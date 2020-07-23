The linear alpha olefin market was valued at USD 8.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach around USD 11 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to surging demand for poly alpha olefins in the automotive sector. Additionally, increasing demand for polyethylene in the packaging sector is also boosting the growth of the market. However, stringent government rules and regulations are hindering the growth of the market.

Linear alpha olefin is an alkene which consists of a terminal bond between first and second carbon atom. These double bonded linear alpha olefins are used for various applications. It is used for manufacturing of various products including detergent intermediates, oilfield chemicals, synthetic lubricants, polymers (LLDPE and HPDE), synthetic acids, and additives.

Linear alpha olefin is produced using oligomerization of ethylene and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis which are most commonly used processes. Products with even number carbon chains generally ranging from C4 to C30+ are used in oligomerization procedure. These olefins are organic compounds. Variations made to the reaction sequence at different stages product unique products and chain length of alpha olefin polymers. The primary raw material used for the production of alpha olefin is ethylene which is produced from naphtha and crude oil.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing usage of linear alpha olefins in different applications such as industrial processes, packaging, consumer goods, and other uses is driving the growth of the market.

Rising investments in various cracker joint venture projects of shale rocks which are inexpensive and innovative for ethylene production which leads to rise in supply levels at low market price. Thus, it propels the growth of the market.

Surging demand of polyethylene in packaging industry and poly alpha olefins in the automotive sector is one of the major factors boosting the growth of the market.

Easy availability of raw materials for production of linear alpha olefins is also one of the factors fueling the growth of the market.

Boosting technological innovations related to better and new linear alpha olefins is propelling the growth of the market.

Growing cost of ethylene increases the cost of the products in line which is one of the factors restraining the growth of the market.

Stringent government rules and regulations related to environment is also hampering the growth of the global linear alpha olefin market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global linear alpha olefin market include Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Petrochemicals Sdn. Bhd., INEOS Oligomers, Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Qatar Chemical Company Ltd (Q-chem). The companies are using strategic acquisitions such as expansions, capital investments, R&D activities, technological advancements, innovative product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

The global linear alpha olefin market has been segmented on the basis of

Products

1-Hexene

1-Octene

1-Decene

1-Dodecene

1-Tetradecene

1-Hexadecene

Others

Applications

Polyethylene

Detergent Alcohol

Synthetic Lubricants

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Linear Alpha Olefin Market Overview Global Linear Alpha Olefin Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Linear Alpha Olefin Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Linear Alpha Olefin Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Linear Alpha Olefin Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Linear Alpha Olefin Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Linear Alpha Olefin Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Linear Alpha Olefin Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Linear Alpha Olefin Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Linear Alpha Olefin Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

