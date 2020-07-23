The global patient positioning devices market was valued at USD 990 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1300 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Rising geriatric population, growing investments in medical infrastructure, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors influencing the growth of global patient positioning devices market. Technological advancements in patient positioning systems and sudden rise in number of mentally challenged patients is also contributing to the growth of the market.

To keep the patients intact during a surgical procedure the patient positioning device is used, it also depends on anesthesia administered to patients, procedure types, devices required, and other factors. In order to provide best possible care and preventing problems such as pressure ulcers and nerve damage, positioning patients correctly in operation room is important. Assembling positioning devices, vacuum bean nags, procedure tables, securing devices, table pads, and other devices are included in patient positioning devices. For smooth performance procedure every patient must be positioned smoothly. Patient positioning system should ensure physiologic safety for patients, maintenance of patient dignity, optimal exposure of surgical site, and airway management by controlling unnecessary exposure.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising geriatric population is the major factor influencing the growth of the market.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in patient positioning devices and increasing competitive landscape are driving the growth of the market.

Increased government spending and increasing activities in R&D by companies will create new opportunities in terms of revenue which will in turn lead to market growth.

Risk in medication errors by a medical professional may act as restrain to the growth of the market.

High cost of infrastructure and lack of availability of skilled workforce will act as a restrain for this market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global patient positioning devices market include Alvo, Civco Radiotherapy, Hill-Rom, C-Rad, LEONI AG, Eschmann Equipment, SKYTRON, STERIS, Strykler, Span-America, Elekta AB, GE Healthcare, Innovative Medical Products, Meditek, Mizuho, and Getinge AB. The competition in the global patient positioning devices market is highly intense and competitors use strategies such as collaborations, ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, new product launches, and agreements to gain new market share.

The Global Patient Positioning Devices Market has been segmented on the basis of

Types

Surgical Tables

Radiolucent Imaging Tables

Accessories

Applications

Surgery

Cancer Therapy

Disease Diagnosis

End-users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Patient Positioning Devices Market Overview Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Patient Positioning Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Patient Positioning Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Patient Positioning Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Patient Positioning Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Patient Positioning Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Patient Positioning Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

