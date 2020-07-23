Surgical Scalpel Market Analysis Outlook 2023 By Top Manufactures Size, Trends

Market Research Future published a research report Surgical Scalpel Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023. Report gives a clear picture of current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size.

Highlights

The global surgical scalpel market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2018–2023.

The rising number of surgical procedures is one of the key factors driving the Surgical Scalpel Market According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, during 2015–16, there were 10.6 million hospitalizations, and around 25% hospitalizations involved a surgical procedure.

Segmentation

The global surgical scalpel market is segmented based on product, material type, application, end user, and region.

The global market for surgical scalpel, by product, is segmented into disposable surgical scalpel, reusable surgical scalpel, and accessories. The reusable surgical scalpel segment is further classified as scalpel handles, and surgical blades.

Based on material type, the market is segmented into stainless steels, high-grade carbon steels, and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing centers, reference laboratories, and others.

In the current scope of the study, the segments mentioned above are covered into the four global regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and African region.

Intended Audience

Medical Devices Companies

Government and Private Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Research Laboratories

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Global Surgical Scalpel Market, by Key Players

Ansell Sandel Medical Solutions LLC (Ansell)

Braun Melsungen AG

Beaver-Visitec International

Cincinnati Surgical Company, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Huaiyin Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Kai Industries Co., Ltd.

Kawamoto Corporation

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

MANI, Inc.

Medicom Company

Medtronic Plc.

MYCO Medical

pfm medical

PL Medical Co., LLC.

SouthMedic

Surgical Specialties Corporation

Swann Morton

Swann-Morton Limited

VOGT Medical

