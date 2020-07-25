Global Rotary Blister Machine Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rotary Blister Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rotary Blister Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rotary Blister machine is also called thermoplastic molding machine. It is a machine that sucks heat-plasticized PVC, PE, PP, PET, HIPS and other thermoplastic plastic rolls into various shapes of advanced packaging decoration boxes, frames and other products. The vacuum suction force generated by the vacuum pump is used to heat-soften the thermoplastic plastic sheets such as PVC and PET into various shapes of vacuum covers, plastic trays, blister shells, etc. through the mold.

Main features of Rotary Blister machine

(1) Strong adaptability of product specifications The plastic molding method can be used to manufacture various products of extra-large, extra-small, extra-thick and extra-thin. Sheets can be as thin as 1 – 2MM or even thinner. The product area can be as large as 10㎡ To a few square millimeters, the wall thickness can be as large as 20mm, as small as 0.1mm.

⑵Products are widely used in blister packaging for daily necessities, blister packaging for hardware, blister packaging for automotive products, blister packaging for electronic products, blister packaging for food, blister packaging for cosmetics, blister packaging for computer peripherals, blister packaging for toys, sports Plastic blister packaging, stationery blister packaging, etc.

⑶Less equipment investment

⑷Mould manufacturing is convenient, (gypsum mold, copper mold, aluminum mold )

⑸High production efficiency.

(6) Save raw and auxiliary materials, light weight, convenient transportation, good sealing performance, meet the requirements of environmentally friendly green packaging; can package any special-shaped products, no additional cushioning material is required for packaging; the packaged products are transparent and visible, beautiful appearance, easy to sell , And suitable for mechanized and automated packaging, convenient for modern management, saving manpower and improving efficiency

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Rotary Blister Machine market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Rotary Blister Machine industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Rotary Blister Machine YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Rotary Blister Machine will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Price Analysis

The global Rotary Blister Machine market is deeply studied on the basis of price. Pricing analysis is one of the most detailed sections of the report. It includes validated forecasts and calculations for a global price, price by each type segment, price by region, and price by the manufacturer for the period 2015-2020. It also provides global price estimations and figures for the period 2015-2026. Readers of the report will be able to gain a clear understanding of import and export conditions and scenarios in the global Rotary Blister Machine market. The report offers import and export analysis by region as well.

Market Segmentation

As part of the segmental analysis, the report offers an exhaustive study of key type and application segments of the global Rotary Blister Machine market. For the period 2015-2026, it provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales (consumption) by each application segment in terms of volume. It also provides reliable estimations and figures for sales by each type segment in terms of revenue for the same period.

Regions and Countries

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Rotary Blister Machine market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Rotary Blister Machine markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2020. For the period 2015-2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Rotary Blister Machine market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Rotary Blister Machine market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China and Japan

Leading Players

The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Rotary Blister Machine market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Rotary Blister Machine market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2015-2020. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2015-2020. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Sonoco Alloyd

Blisterpak

Ecobliss

Professional Packaging Systems

The RV Evans Company

Uhlmann Pac Systemse GmbH

ZED Industries

The Frain Group

Rohrer AG

Chin Yi Machinery Co., Ltd

Jornen Machinery

China ZheJiang Haipai Machinery Technology

Market Segment by Type

Manual

Semi Automatic

Automatic

Market Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics Machinery

Others

