Medical Tourniquets Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on Medical Tourniquets Market Research Report — Global Forecast till 2025. Report gives a clear picture of current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size.

Medical tourniquets play an essential role in complex medical procedures and emergencies to regulate blood flow. These devices are used to prevent blood loss by compressing blood vessels and assist medical professionals in carrying out medical procedures with minimum blood loss. Tactical tourniquet, pediatric tourniquet, military tourniquet, surgical tourniquet, emergency medical tourniquet, emergency medical tourniquet are commonly used tourniquets to control arterial blood flow.

Segmentation

The global medical tourniquets market has been segmented based on type, application, and end user.

The market, based on type, has been divided into tourniquet systems, tourniquet cuffs, and tourniquet accessories. The tourniquet cuffs segment has been further classified as pneumatic and non-pneumatic cuffs. Tourniquet systems are likely to hold the maximum market share in the global medical tourniquets market.

The global Medical Tourniquets Market on the basis of application has been segregated into lower limb medical tourniquets. The lower limb medical tourniquets segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market share owing to the rising joint replacement surgeries.

The end user segment of the market consists of hospitals and trauma centers, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals and trauma centers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as these centers are the primary locations for patients receiving treatment and undergoing surgery.

Get Medical Tourniquets Market: Rising Surgical Procures and Increasing use of Medical Tourniquets in Emergencies are Projected to Boost Market Growth at a Healthy CAGR of 8.1% During the Forecast Period of 2019 to 2025 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-tourniquets-market-8369

Key Players

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Delfi Medical Innovation (Canada)

Hammarplast Medical AB (Sweden)

VBM Medizintechnik (Germany)

Ulrich Medical (Germany)

Pyng Medical (Part of Teleflex) (Canada)

OHK Medical Devices (US)

Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory (China)

Sam Medical (US)

A.T Resources (US)

According to MRFR analysis, the global medical tourniquets market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 604.8 million in 2018.

Related reports

About Market Research Future:

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact: