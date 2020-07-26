Global Cocaine Rapid Test Kit Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027

Cocaine rapid test kit has undergone technological advancement in the last decade to curb the social evil associated with substance abuse among the young population throughout the globe.

Urine test is spearheading the test type segment for cocaine rapid test kit market. The ergonomic features associated with the urine sample test kit make it capable to detect the metabolites of cocaine in suspects in a time frame of 2 to 15 days depending on the severity of the substance abuse. A saliva test will be showcasing rampant market growth in the near future owing to its ability to perform screening of substance abuse on suspects on the site of crime making it highly popular among the law enforcement agencies across the globe. It is a non-invasive technique which is considered as an alternative to blood and urine test when substitution and adulteration are suspected.

Browse the full report Cocaine Rapid Test Kit Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/cocaine-rapid-test-kit-market

Hospitals and clinics are reigning the end-user segment for cocaine rapid test kit market. According to the latest statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 35 million people worldwide are reported to be suffering from drug use disorder and frequently visit hospitals for its treatment and rehabilitation. Law enforcement agencies are expected to highlight significant market performance during the forecast period on account of the stringent norms sanctioned pertaining to the effective screening of cocaine abuse throughout the globe.

North America is currently spearheading the geography segment for the cocaine rapid test kits market. A significant increase in the number of adolescents doing cocaine abuse primarily drives the cocaine rapid test kit market in the region. As per the latest research citings provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 0.6% of the population in the United States were reported to be abusing cocaine. The existence of key players such as Alfa Scientific Designs., VivaChek Laboratories, Inc., Teco Diagnostics, etc., further propels the market growth in the region. Europe is placed 2nd in the regional segment for cocaine rapid test kit market on account of the effective collaboration between the law enforcement agencies and medical device manufacturers to increase the sensitivity and reliability for the cocaine rapid test kits. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for cocaine rapid test kit market, chiefly due to the significant increase in the adolescent population doing substance abuse and lucrative market opportunity for western giants to establish subsidiaries and retail outlets in the region.

Medical device manufacturers engaged in the production of cocaine rapid test kit are Bio Group Medical System., Alfa Scientific Designs., AccuBioTech., Cortez Diagnostics, Inc.., BIOSYNEX, Easy Healthcare, Oranoxis, Inc., VivaChek Laboratories, Inc., Teco Diagnostics., and Firstep Bioresearch, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of cocaine addiction worldwide

Stringent norms sanctioned by the law enforcement agencies regarding the effective screening of the suspects doing substance abuse accentuates the market growth

Technological advancement in the cocaine rapid test kits has significantly increased its efficiency, sensitivity and drastically reduced the turnaround time for detection

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: [email protected]