Global Fractional HP Motor Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Global Fractional HP Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A fractional horsepower motor (FHP) is an electric motor with a rated output power of 746 Watts or less. There is no defined minimum output, however, it is generally accepted that a motor with a frame size of less than 35mm square can be referred to as a ‘micro-motor’.

The term ‘fractional’ indicates that the motor often has a power rating smaller than one horsepower.

Europe was the largest revenue market with a market share of 28.31% in 2012 and 25.83% in 2017 with a decrease of 2.48%. North America ranked the second market with the market share of 23.05% in 2016. The Asia Pacific market for Fractional HP Motor is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate. Rising per capita income of people in emerging economies such as China, India, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam has led to an increase in demand for household appliances and other electric motor-driven systems. Consumers in these countries have started to adopt modern and technologically advanced household appliances to upgrade their lifestyle. There are low ownership levels of heavy consumer durables in developing countries, especially India. This gives ample opportunity for manufacturers to leverage the low penetration level in the above countries. Thus, the increased demand for household appliances has resulted in an increased consumption of FHP motors.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Fractional HP Motor 4900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Fractional HP Motor 4900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Fractional HP Motor 4900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 49250 million in 2019. The market size of Fractional HP Motor 4900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fractional HP Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fractional HP Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global Fractional HP Motor market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global Fractional HP Motor market has been provided based on region.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Fractional HP Motor market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Fractional HP Motor market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Fractional HP Motor market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Fractional HP Motor market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Allied Motion Technologies

Johnson Electric

Regal Beloit

ASMO

Maxon Motor

Weg

Minebea

Ametek

Danaher Motion

Faulhaber

Nidec Corporation

Baldor Electric

Portescap

Groschopp

Precision Microdrives

Fractional HP Motor Breakdown Data by Type

Fractional Brushed Motor

Fractional HP Brushless Motor

Fractional HP Motor Breakdown Data by Application

Motor Vehicles

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace

