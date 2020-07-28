Global Construction Robots Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Construction Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Construction Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Construction robots, including the remote controlled demolition robots, construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots, and remote control rescue robots etc. These robots are mainly used in metallurgical industry, cement industry, building, tunneling, mining and earthquake disaster etc.

Currently the remote controlled demolition robots are dominating the construction robots market, occupying for over 90% of market share in 2016. Brokk AB, Husqvarna, Conjet AB, TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Giant Hydraulic Tech, Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology and Alpine are focusing on the demolition robots market; while Cazza and Construction Robotic are focusing on the building robots. In future, the building robots will play an important roles, but now most of the building robots (construction 3D printing robots, bricklaying robots) have not been produced commercially, only bricklaying robot SAM100 (made by Construction Robotic) and 3D printing robot X1 and 3D printing robot X1 core (made by Cazza) can be ordered. In the next several years, Skanska AB will release 3D Concrete Printing Robot, CyBe Construction will release its Industrial 3D Concrete Printer, Apis Cor will release its construction 3D printing robot, and Fastbrick Robotics will release construction robot Hadrian X.

Europe and North America are dominating the construction robots market; in future, China and Japan will play more important roles in future, especially in China, now extremely vibrant and more players are looking for the market opportunities.

In 2019, the global Construction Robots market size was US$ 241.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Construction Robots market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Construction Robots industry.

The research report studies the Construction Robots market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Construction Robots market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Construction Robots market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Construction Robots market: Segment Analysis

The global Construction Robots market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Construction Robots market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Construction Robots market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Demolition Robots

Building Robots

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Metallurgical Industry

Construction and Cement

Mining

Emergency Rescue

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Construction Robots market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Construction Robots key manufacturers in this market include:

Brokk AB (Sweden)

Husqvarna (Sweden)

Conjet AB (Sweden)

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH (Germany)

Giant Hydraulic Tech (China)

Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology (China)

Alpine (US)

Cazza (US)

Construction Robotic (US)

Shimizu Construction (Japan)

Fujita (Japan)

