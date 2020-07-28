Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Energy recovery ventilator (ERV) is a type of mechanical equipment that features a heat exchanger combined with a ventilation system for providing controlled ventilation into a building. An energy recovery ventilator with humidity regulation incorporates a method to remove excess humidity or add humidity to the ventilating air that is being brought into a house. This report focus on wall-mount, ceiling-mount and cabinet mount type products.

The global energy recovery ventilator market is growing due to increasing demand for energy recovery ventilators from end use industry segments of commercial and residential sectors. Ventilation is an important part in the HVAC systems. Incorrect ventilation system attracts pollutants such as virus, chemicals, ducts, and allows molds to grow rapidly. The use of advanced heating and energy recovery ventilation technology has allowed these systems to provide various benefits and help end-users in choosing from a wide range of high efficiency energy recovery ventilators (ERVs).

Carrier (United Technologies), Johnson Controls and Daikin Industries capture the top three revenue share spots in the Energy Recovery Ventilation System market in 2016. Carrier dominated with 13.491% production value share, followed by Johnson Controls with 9.569% production value share and Daikin Industries with 8.345% production value share.

In the next five years, the global Consumption Revenue of Energy Recovery Ventilation System will show upward tendency further. The rising demand for fresh air and the need to reduce pollutants are the driving factors for the global energy recovery ventilator market growth. Additionally, increasing demand for energy housing projects and increase in construction activities is expected to drive the growth of the global energy recover ventilator market, during the forecast period (2016 – 2022).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Energy Recovery Ventilation System brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

In 2019, the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market size was US$ 2725.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Energy Recovery Ventilation System market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Energy Recovery Ventilation System industry.

The research report studies the Energy Recovery Ventilation System market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market: Segment Analysis

The global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Energy Recovery Ventilation System market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wall-Mount

Ceiling-Mount

Cabinet-Mount

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Commercial

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Energy Recovery Ventilation System market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Energy Recovery Ventilation System key manufacturers in this market include:

Carrier (United Technologies)

Johnson Controls

Daikin Industries

Trane

Nortek

Lennox International

Mitsubishi Electric

Greenheck

FUJITSU

Zehnder

LG Electronics

Renewaire

Ostberg

