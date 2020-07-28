Global Rheometer Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Rheometer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rheometer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A rheometer is a device used to measure rheological properties in which a liquid, suspension or slurry flows in response to applied forces such as the viscosity, plasticizing rate, power and etc.. It is used for those fluids which cannot be defined by a single value of viscosity and therefore require more parameters to be set and measured than is the case for a viscometer.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the rheometer industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of rheometers are mainly in America, Austria, UK and Germany, which occupied most of the market share of production in total in 2016. TA Instruments in the USA is the leader of rheometer in global market, others famous manufacturers are Anton Paar, Thermo fisher, Scientific, Malvern, Brookfield and KROHNE .

The rheometer industry is a high concentration industry. The illustrious manufacturers are TA Instruments, Anton Paar and Thermo fisher Scientific. The total market is monopolized by the above companies.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese rheometers have been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world, especially in high-end products. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries’ companies.

The applications of rheometers are polymers, petrochemicals and other applications, such as food industry and rheometer. Polymers and petrochemicals industry are the major application by value, which accounts for more than 62.02% of total market.

However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

In 2019, the global Rheometer market size was US$ 121.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Rheometer market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Rheometer industry.

The research report studies the Rheometer market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Dynamic Rheometer

Capillary Rheometer

Torque Rheometer

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Polymers

Petrochemicals

Paints and Coatings

Food

Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Rheometer market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Rheometer key manufacturers in this market include:

TA Instruments

Anton Paar

Thermo fisher Scientific

Malvern

Brookfield

KROHNE

A&D

Goettfert

Instron

Shimadzu

HAPRO

Biolin Scientific

Freeman Technology

ATS RheoSystems

Dynisco

Brabender

Fann Instrument

Fungilab

Imatek

Kechuang

Lamy Rheology

