Global Rock Drilling Jumbo Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Rock Drilling Jumbo is mainly composed of rock drill, drill arm (the support, positioning and propelling mechanism), frame, travel system, and other necessary attachments. The product features self-propelling and that multiple rock drills can work simultaneously. And it is mainly used in the tunneling operation by drilling and blasting method and mining exploration.

In the coming years the progress of technology for rock drilling jumbo in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced rock drilling jumbo. Increasing of constrution fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on mining and infrastructure, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of rock drilling jumbo in developing countries will drive growth of global markets.

Globally, the rock drilling jumbo industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of rock drilling jumbo is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Sandvik Construction, Atlas, Furukawa and Komatsu Mining., etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their rock drilling jumbo and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 44% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global rock drilling jumbo industry because of their market share and technology status of rock drilling jumbo.

The consumption volume of rock drilling jumbo is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of rock drilling jumbo industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of rock drilling jumbo is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the rock drilling jumbo market to approach these areas. GIR analysis of the rock drilling jumbo market indicated that Europe would lead the market with leading technology, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Rock Drilling Jumbo market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Rock Drilling Jumbo industry.

The research report studies the Rock Drilling Jumbo market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Rock Drilling Jumbo market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Rock Drilling Jumbo market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Rock Drilling Jumbo market: Segment Analysis

The global Rock Drilling Jumbo market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Rock Drilling Jumbo market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Rock Drilling Jumbo market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Single-Boom

Two-Boom

Multi-Boom

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Mining

Railway Construction

Road Construction

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Rock Drilling Jumbo market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Rock Drilling Jumbo key manufacturers in this market include:

Sandvik Construction

Atlas

Furukawa

Komatsu Mining

J.H. Fletcher

Mine Master

XCMG

Siton

Lake Shore Systems

Dhms

RDH Mining Equipment

Kaishan

Eastsun

Hengzhi

