The global hair shampoo market, is expected to reach a considerable value, expanding at a CAGR of around 4%, during the forecast period 2020–2026. The major reasons behind the growth of the hair shampoo market are evolving lifestyle choices of people around the world, environmental concerns among people, and rise in purchasing power of the people around the world. Other factors such as concern about personal care, surge in consumer awareness, and presence of international brands in the global hair shampoo market, is anticipated to be a driving factor for the growth of the product in the market.

Hair shampoo, as is known to many of us, is a type of cleanser which is applied on the hair for various purposes such as hair fall, cleaning, and smoothening. It is applied on the hairs, and is gently massaged into the hairs and finally rinsed out. The main objective of shampoo, is to eradicate the unwanted materials in the hair, without reducing out much sebum as to make hair neat, and manageable. Generally, shampoo is prepared by adding a surfactant, like sodium laureth sulfate or sodium lauryl sulfate, with another co-surfactant such as cocamidopropyl betaine in water. Specialty shampoo, is readily available for people who suffer from color treated hair, dandruff, gluten or wheat allergies and those who have an interest, in using all-natural products. There are variety of brands, which are available in the market. Organic shampoos are increasingly being used. Demand for organic shampoos is increasing because of, the rise in awareness about using natural and plant-based products. Solid and dry shampoos are also in demand; however, these have high growth potential. Hair shampoos are used for a myriad of applications ranging from therapeutic to cosmetic.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The increasing prevalence of disorders, related to hair such as hair fall, dandruff, oily hair, and itchiness is anticipated to be a driving factor for the growth of the hair shampoo

Evolving lifestyle choices, of people around the world, is expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the product in the market.

Surge in purchasing power of the people around the world, is anticipated to drive the product in the market.

The increasing urbanization around the world, is anticipated to be a driving factor for the growth of the product in the market.

Surge in concern about personal care among people around the world, is expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the product in the market.

The presence of international brands in the global hair shampoo market, is a reason behind the growth of the product in the market.

The increasing consumer awareness, across the globe, is expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the product in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players, which produces hair shampoo in the market, are quite a few in number. Some of them are

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

Chagrin Valley Soap & Salve Co

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Lush North America

Shiseido Co. Ltd

The Procter & Gamble Company

Art Naturals

Patanjali Ayurved

Wella Professionals

Henkel

L’Oréal

The market leaders are looking for various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and product development to continue their market dominance.

The Global Hair Shampoo Market has been segmented on the basis of

Chemical Compositions:

Herbal-based

Chemical-based

Products:

Kids Shampoo

Anti-dandruff Shampoo

Medicated Shampoo

2-in-1 Shampoo

Standard Shampoo

Others

Applications:

Households

Salons

End-users:

Women

Men

Children

Distribution Channels:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores and Pharmacies

Others

Regions:

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Table of Contents

