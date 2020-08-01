Global Neonatal Apnea Treatment Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027

Neonatal apnea treatment is a major concern for pediatric surgeons engaged in the provision of neonatal intensive care. Bradycardia in the neonates is considered as clinically significant if the heartbeat slows by 30 bpm from the resting heart rate. Secondly, the oxygen saturation level below 85% is considered pathologic in the neonates if this condition persists for more than 5 seconds.

Caffeine citrate is leading the drug class segment for the neonatal apnea treatment market. The exact mechanism of action pertaining to caffeine citrate in the treatment of neonatal apnea is not known but several clinical trial investigations have revealed that it enhances the stimulation of central respiratory centers, decrease the threshold to hypercapnia, increases minute ventilation, enhance the diaphragmatic activity, increase oxygen consumption, etc. Doxapram is usually recommended in neonates which are not responding to the methylxanthine therapy in conjunction with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP). It is considered as the drug of last resort by pediatricians worldwide when pharmacological therapy fails to control apnea in the neonates.

Hospital pharmacy is spearheading the distribution channel segment for neonatal apnea treatment market. Drug overdose associated with methylxanthine drugs such as bronchopulmonary dysplasia, decreased cerebral blood flow in the neonates makes it necessary for the precise drug compounding in the presence of a hospital pharmacist. Retail pharmacy is expected to cater to rampant market growth during the forecast period on account of the flourishing generic drugs market and availability of essential medicines at low prices due to government subsidy.

North America is the reigning market share in the geography segment for the neonatal apnea treatment market. Rising prevalence of sleep disorder among neonates primarily drives the market growth in the region. As per the latest research citings provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), approximately 33% of the neonates die due to apnea in the United States. Furthermore, the supportive regulatory environment provided by the USFDA for the sale and distribution of methyxanthines further propels the market growth in the region. Europe is placed 2nd in the regional segment for neonatal apnea treatment market owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario associated with the methylxanthine drugs and presence of key players such as Fresenius Kabi., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc. Merck KGaA etc. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for neonatal apnea treatment market on account of the effective implementation of the treatment guidelines pertaining to the management of neonatal intensive care and flourishing generic drugs market.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of neonatal apnea treatment are Chiesi Farmaceutici., Easton Biopharmaceuticals., Merck KGaA., Furen Pharmaceutical., Omega Laboratories Ltd., Fresenius Kabi., Pfizer, Inc., Mylan Pharmaceutical Industries Limited., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc and Sandoz, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Growing incidence of neonatal apnea worldwide

The supportive regulatory environment provided for the sale and distribution of methyxanthines drugs for neonatal apnea treatment further accentuates the market growth

Effective implementation of treatment guidelines pertaining to the management of neonatal intensive care across the globe propels the market growth

