The global organic pigments market, is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period 2020–2026. The major reasons behind the growth are rise in demand, in various industries such as paints and coatings, textiles, plastics, and chemical to name a few, rapid rate of urbanization, and increase in infrastructure spending by the various governments around the world. Other factors such as use of the product as colorants in plastic, and textile industry, and increasing demand for high quality organic pigments is anticipated to be a driving factor, for the growth of the product in the market.

Primarily, organic pigments are used to provide color to substances as they are synthesized carbon compounds. They don’t impart opaque colors, as they are organic in nature, but provides transparent colors. However, there are certain exceptions wherein, the organic pigments impart opaque colors. They have certain set of characteristics such as they possess high color strength, but poor dispersibility, organic solvents, have limited solubility in water, and various kinds of media. They are usually non-toxic, and are eco-friendly due to its nature. The natural organic pigments, are derived from animals, and plants while synthetic organic pigments are derived from petroleum compounds, and are usually carbon based. They are used in the form of finely crushed powder, in various industries.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising demand of plastic products, due to various macro-economic factors in countries around the world, is expected to be a driving factor for the growth of the product in the market.

The increase in number of textile industry around the world, is anticipated to have, a positive impact in the growth of the product in the market.

Surge in demand, in various industries such as paints and coatings, textiles, plastics, and chemical, is expected to be a driving factor for the growth of the product in the market.

The rapid rate of urbanization, around the world is anticipated to have, a positive impact in the growth of the product in the market.

Usage of the product as colorants in plastic, and textile industry, is expected to be a driving factor for the growth of the product in the market.

The increasing demand for high quality organic pigments is anticipated to be a driving factor, for the growth of the product in the market.

The limited amount of raw materials available in the market, is expected to be a hindrance, in the growth of the product in the market.

The stringent environmental regulations imposed by the governments around the world, is anticipated to be an obstacle, in the growth of the product in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players, which operate in the global organic pigments market, are quite a few in number. Some of them are

Vibfast Pigments Pvt. Ltd.

Clariant

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

BASF SE

Heubach GmbH

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Toyocolor Co. Ltd

Neelikon Food Colors & Chemicals Ltd

DIC Corporation

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

The market leaders are looking for various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and product development to continue their market dominance.

The Global Organic Pigments Market has been segmented on the basis of

Types:

High Performance Pigments (HPPs)

Phthalocyanine Pigments

Azo Pigments

Sources:

Synthetic Segments

Natural Segments

Applications:

Cosmetics

Plastics

Textiles

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Chemical

Food

Others

Regions:

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific

