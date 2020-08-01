The global sensitive toothpaste market is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to surging disposable income, rapidly changing lifestyle and rising oral diseases and teeth sensitivity.

Sensitivity toothpastes work by either covering up exposed dentinal tubules or by desensitizing the nerve endings in the dentinal tubules. They contain fluoride, which strengthens tooth enamel and prevents tooth decay. They are also composed of ingredients such as potassium nitrate or stannous fluoride which helps prevent sensitivity and feel little or no discomfort while brushing.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Surging disposable income and intensive advertisement to create brand image have led to more sale of sensitive toothpaste which is fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing number of sensitive toothpaste variants for deep clean, whitening, repair and protection, herbal multi care, and fresh mint flavor are boosting the market growth.

Rapidly changing lifestyle and increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco are resulting in rise of oral diseases and teeth sensitivity problems which have led to increase in demand of sensitive toothpaste and hence augmented the market growth.

Key competitors with similar or herbal products are expected to hamper market growth.

Globally, the online space is widening, which is one of the positive trends that is going to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. The sales of sensitive toothpaste through online platform are also surging with the increasing manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global sensitive toothpaste market include Colgate-Palmolive Company; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Church and Dwight Co., Inc.; Procter and Gamble; Unilever; and Tom’s of Maine. GlaxoSmithKline plc, Procter and Gamble, and Colgate-Palmolive Company are dominating the market.

The Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Whitening

Rapid Relief

Others

Distribution Channels

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Sensitive Toothpaste Market Overview Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Sensitive Toothpaste Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Sensitive Toothpaste Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Sensitive Toothpaste Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Sensitive Toothpaste Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Sensitive Toothpaste Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Sensitive Toothpaste Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

