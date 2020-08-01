The global sports nutrition supplements market is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of healthy lifestyle, surging disposable income and product promotions.

Sports nutrition supplements are dietary products designed to meet nutritional needs of sports person. Nutritional ingredients used in these sports supplements are proteins, vitamins,amino acids, minerals, and others. However, due to unhealthy lifestyle, people have started adopting fitness clubs and healthy diets. These sports supplements provide nutritional diet to enhance the overall performance of the body. Major function of this product is to provide physical strength in sports.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing adoption of supplements in order to maintain healthy physic is driving the demand sports supplements around the globe.

Increasing awareness of healthy lifestyle and surging disposable income is boosting the growth of the market.

Growing demand for dietary and health supplements for people into yoga, healthy food, and gym is fueling the market growth.

Intensive advertisements through product promotions of the sports supplements by fitness shows is also expected to drive the market growth.

Low-quality products and high cost hamper the growth of the market.

Presence of local brands and lack of proper regulations is expected to restrain the market growth.

Globally, the retail space is widening, which is one of the positive trends that is going to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. The sales of sports nutrition supplements through supermarket and hypermarket are surging the growth of the market. Sales through e-commerce is going to accelerate the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global sports nutrition supplements market include Plethico Pharmaceuticals Limited, Glanbia Plc., Universal Nutrition, GNC Holdings, Inc., and NBTY. Other key players in the global market are Creative Edge Nutrition, Scitec Nutrition, MaxiNutrition, Enervit S.p.A., and Herbalife Ltd.

The global sports nutrition supplements market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Protein

Non-protein

Distribution Channels

Ecommerce

Bricks & Mortar

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Overview Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Sports Nutrition Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

