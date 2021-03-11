Global Geomembranes Market Size & Share by 2026 – Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd, Bridgestone Americas, Inc

Global geomembranes market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing use of geomembranes in lining applications and in mining’s.

Market Definition:

Geomembranes relate to low-permeability synthetic membranes or liners used with geotechnical engineering to regulate fluid. This is produced up of asphalt, elastomer or multilayered bitumen geocomposites impregnation of geotextiles and is used in water management, waste management, mining sectors, and tunnel lining. It is used as a basis in asphalt layovers as they assist by keeping them together to reinforce fragile soil, thus improving the life span of roads.

Market Drivers

Increasing use of geomembranes in lining applications is driving the growth of the market

Technological advancement is also helping the market to grow

Various regulations regarding waste management is helping the market to grow

Rising demand in mining and construction sector is projected to drive the market

Market Restraints

Dynamic raw materials prices hampers the market growth

High investment in R&D will act as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global Geomembranes Market

By Raw Material

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) & Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Manufacturing Process

Blown Film

Calendering

Others

By Application

Waste Management

Mining

Water Management

Tunnel Lining

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, Colloids Ltd launched two unique masterbatches for the production of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) geomembrane liners, mainly utilized in landfill and other waste disposal containment sites, and for applications in mining and water containment. This launch initiates the expansion of product portfolio of the company.

In December 2017, Groupe Solmax has completed acquisition of GSE Environmental from Littlejohn & Co. And Strategic Value Partners, LLC. GSE and Solmax will focus on geosynthetic products sector and will reshape the industry by the competitive drivers including deep R&D capabilities, operational excellence and efficiency, and superior quality products.

Competitive Analysis:

Global geomembranes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of geomembranes market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

