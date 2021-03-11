Zika Virus Infection Drug Market Size, Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis 2020, Statistics, Revenue and Top Companies – Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Valneva SE, Moderna, Inc
Global Zika virus infection drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Zika virus infection drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Global Zika Virus Infection Drug Market is rise gradually to a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The advancement in serological testing and introduction of Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) to identify Zika virus in order to avail the treatment faster is the key factor for market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Zika virus infection drug market are Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Valneva SE, Moderna, Inc, Novavax, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Themis Bioscience GmbH, Sanofi, IMV Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Carogen Corporation, GeoVax, Tychan Pte. Ltd, WuXi Biologics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc and few among others.
- Increase in advancement of serological testing for Zika virus infection is driving the market
- Demand of novel therapies for treating Zika virus infections is also acting as a driver for the market
- Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the growth of the market
- Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market
- Effective treatment is either unavailable due to less prevalence of Zika infection is restricting the growth for the market
- Lack of awareness about clinical development and novel therapies for Zika infection treatment will hamper the market growth
- Less financial support for research and development in many low-income countries
By Strains Type
- Aedes Aegypti
- Aedes Albopictus
By Treatment Type
- Preventive Treatment
- Symptomatic Treatment
- Others
By Drugs
- Chloroquine
- Daptomycin
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
