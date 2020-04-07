90.1% Growth Rate for Blockchain as a Service Market by 2023 | Global Key Players-IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Waves Platform (Russia) and Others.

The Global research report titled “Blockchain as a Service Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 178 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

#Key Players-IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Waves Platform (Russia), HPE (US), Baidu (China), Stratis (UK), AWS (US), Huawei (China), KPMG (Netherlands), Accenture (Ireland), PwC (UK), Infosys (India), TCS (India), TO THE NEW (India), Capgemini (France), Deloitte (US), Cognizant (US), EY (UK), NTT Data (Japan), ConsenSys (US), Wipro (India), L&T Infotech (India), andMphasis (India).

The Global Blockchain as a Service Market to grow from US$ 623.0 Million in 2018 to US$ 15,455.0 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 90.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 178 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

The supply chain management segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2018. By leveraging the benefits of BaaS offerings, organizations drive their supply chain processes with better resource allocation, maximized productivity, and reduced costs.

The manufacturing industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as BaaS offerings ease various manufacturing processes by maintaining and aggregating records, which help boost the efficiency by ensuring proper utilization of workforce.

North America is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018 followed by Europe, owing to technology developments in this region. North America is an early adopter of technology trends. Being a hub for innovations, combined with its developed capital markets and financial setup, North America presents strong opportunities for BaaS vendors to expand their presence locally. The adoption of BaaS offerings is expected to increase in APAC and Latin America. Globalization and the developing economies in these regions are expected to drive the adoption of BaaS tools and services.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company:Tier 1-22%, Tier 2- 30%, Tier 3-48%

By Designation: C-Level-30%, D-Level-45%, Others-25%

By Region: North America-41%, Europe- 25%, APAC- 20%, RoW- 14%

Target Audience for Blockchain as a Service Market:

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Blockchain technology providers

Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

System integrators

End-users

Third-party providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Support and maintenance service providers

Government agencies

Consultants/ consultancies/ advisory firms

