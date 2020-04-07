Automotive Catalytic Converters Market Emerging Trends and Global Business Insights & Development Analysis by 2026

Automotive Catalytic Converters market report:

The global average price of automotive catalytic converters is in the decreasing trend, from 128.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 121.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of automotive catalytic converters includes three-way�converter, two-way�converter and other type, and the proportion of three-way�converter in 2015 is about 83%.

Automotive catalytic converters are widely used in passenger�vehicle and commercial�vehicle. The most proportion of automotive catalytic converters is used for passenger�vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 75%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Catalytic Converters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 17700 million US$ in 2024, from 15100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Automotive Catalytic Converters market includes:

Faurecia

Sango

Eberspacher

Katcon

Tenneco

Boysen

Benteler

Sejong

Calsonic Kansei

Bosal

Yutaka

Magneti Marelli

Weifu Lida

Chongqing Hiter

Futaba

Liuzhou Lihe

Brillient Tiger

Tianjin Catarc

Automotive Catalytic Converters Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Two-Way Converters

Three-Way Converters

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Automotive Catalytic Converters status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Catalytic Converters are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

