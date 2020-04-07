Blockchain Government Market Expected to Grow at 3458.8 Million In Revenue by 2023

The Global research report titled Blockchain Government Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 139 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Blockchain Government Market size is expected to grow from US$ 162.0 Million in 2018 to US$ 3,458.8 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.5% during the forecast period.

The Identity management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Identity management has become easier and cost-effective with the help of the blockchain technology. Traditional solutions create complications while managing the data related to birth and death dates, information about marital status, property transfers, business licensing, and criminal activities.

“APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing government expenditure on the blockchain technology solutions to change the business processes in the government sector. Key financial hubs, and massive shipping and trading markets, including Hong Kong and Singapore, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the blockchain in the public sector.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type: Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2:45%, and Tier 3: 35%

By designation: C-Level: 48%, Director Level: 37%, Managers 15%

By region: North America: 22%, Europe: 45%, APAC: 26%, and RoW: 7%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

The Objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the blockchain government market by provider, application, and region. The report analyzes the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market. It profiles the key players of the market and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies, such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. The report also covers detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market.

Target Audience for Blockchain Government Market:

Regulatory bodies

Blockchain technology solution vendors

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Consulting firms

VARs

Top Companies Profiled in the Blockchain Government Market include are IBM (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Deloitte (US), AWS (US), Infosys (India), Bitfury (the Netherlands), Auxesis Group (India), Cegeka (the Netherlands), Factom (US), BTL (Canada), SpinSys (US), OTC Exchange Network (US), ModulTrade (UK), Blocko (South Korea), Symbiont (US), brainbot technologies (Germany), Guardtime (Estonia), BigchainDB (Germany), Somish (India), Records Keeper (Spain), Intel (US), Accenture (Ireland), Blockchain Foundary (Singapore).

