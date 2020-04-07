Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market by Application (Licensing & Rights Management, Digital Advertising, Smart Contracts, Content Security, Online Gaming, Payments)- Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market to grow from US$ 51.4 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,000.1 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 81.1% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of blockchain technology for various applications in the media vertical and the utilization of AI-enabled smart phones are expected to drive the market growth.

“The application provider segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

By providers, the blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market is segmented into application, middle ware, and infrastructure. Blockchain-enabled applications change the distribution and production of content, help prevent illegal file sharing, and enable transparent rights managment for media, advertising, and entertainment market players.

“North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period”

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global blockchainin media, advertising, and entertainment market by region during the forecast period. The North American region has witnessed increased investments in the market. The US is the largest market for blockchain-based solutions in this region.In North America, the adoption of advanced technologies and digitization are expected to fuel the growth of the blockchainin media, advertising, and entertainment market.

Target Audience for Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market: Blockchain technology vendors, Government agencies, Network solution providers, Independent software vendors, Communication service providers, Payment gateway provider, Blockchain security providers, Infrastructure and protocol providers, Value-added resellers, Blockchain security providers.

#Key Players- IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Digital Currency Group (US), Bitfury Group (US), Factom (US), Guardtime (Estonia), BRAINBOY (Germany), ARK (US), Auxesis (India), Synereo (Israel), NYIAX (US), MetaX (US), BTL (Canada), Voise (Canada), UJo (US), BigchainDb (Germany), Bloq (US), Clearcoin (US), iProdoos (US), Current (US), and Decent (Switzerland).

The Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market has been segmented on the basis of providers, applications, enterprise size, and regions. The providers segment of the blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market includes application, middle ware, and infrastructure. The application segment includes licensing & rights management, digital advertising, smart contracts, content security, online gaming, and payments.