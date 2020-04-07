Blockchain in Telecom Market by Application (OSS/BSS Processes, Identity Management, Connectivity Provisioning)- Global Forecast to 2023

The Global research report titled Blockchain in Telecom Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 131 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

#Key Players- AWS (US), Guardtime (Estonia), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Bitfury (US), Cegeka (The Netherlands), Clear (Singapore), Reply (Italy), ShoCard (US), Abra (US), Auxesis Group (India), Blockchain Foundry (Singapore), BlockCypher (US), BLOCKO (South Korea), Blockpoint (US), Blockstream (US), Chain (US), Filament (US), Huawei (China), Oracle (US), RecordsKeeper (Spain), SpinSys (US), Sofocle (India), and TBCASoft (US).

The Blockchain in Telecom Market size is expected to grow from US$ 46.6 Million in 2018 to US$ 993.8 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 131 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with 40 tables and 37 figures is now available in this research.

The Application providers segment is the fastest growing segment in the blockchain in telecom market. The blockchain in telecom market has been categorized as, application providers, middle ware providers, and infrastructure providers. The application providers leverage the platforms and solutions provided by infrastructure providers and tools provided by middle ware providers for the development of applications. Applications developed have various use cases and can run on endpoints, mobile devices, and other IoT devices.

The OSS/BSS processes segment consists of import set of functions required for the telecom sector. OSS applications are important for the telecom sector as they aid in management and operations of telcos’ network and customer services. BSS helps the telecom sector in 4 areas: product management, order management, revenue management, and customer management. The OSS/BSS processes running on the traditional networks are subject to data theft and clustered business operations. Blockchain efficiently handles various challenges involved in OSS/BSS processes.

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in venture capital funding, increasing number of startups, governments’ increasing focus on regulating the blockchain technology in the telecom market space. The key telecom service providers, financial hubs, and government organizations in China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Singapore, provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the blockchain solutions in the telecom sector.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2:55%, and Tier 3: 10%

By Designation: C-Level: 60%, Director Level: 25%, and Others15%

By Region: North America: 25%, Europe: 35%, APAC: 25%, MEA: 10%and Latin America: 5%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

The Objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the blockchain in telecom market by provider, application, organization size, and region. The report analyzes the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market. It profiles the key players of the market and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies, such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations.

