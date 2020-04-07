Disposable Underwear Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2026

Disposable Underwear market report:

Scope of the Report:

As more cheap product entered into this market, the global average price of disposable underwear is in the decreasing trend, from 270 USD/K Unit in 2013 to 247 USD/K Unit in 2017. The prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years, as the higher growth rate in developing regions like China.

The classification of disposable underwear includes brief and underwear. The proportion of Brief in 2017 is about 62%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

E-commerce is expected to enjoy a faster growth rate though it just occupied market share about 11%. E-commerce is a popular market channels and the development trend of marketing.

USA region is the largest consumption of disposable underwear, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption place of disposable underwear, enjoying market share nearly 22% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Disposable Underwear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 6690 million US$ in 2024, from 5400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Disposable Underwear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Disposable Underwear market includes:

Kimberly Clark

Essity

First Quality

Domtar

Hengan Group

Medline

P&G

Cardinal Health

Hartmann

Unicharm

Hakujuji

Principle Business�Enterprises

McKesson

Fuburg

COCO�Healthcare

Chiaus

Daio Paper

Disposable Underwear Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Brief

Underwear

Market segment by Application, split into

Supermarkets & Malls

E-commerce

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Disposable Underwear status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Disposable Underwear are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

