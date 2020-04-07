Isophorone Diamine Market : Growth, Demand Analysis, Size, Global Industry Research Trends, Manufacturers, Developments in Performances 2026

Isophorone Diamine market report:

Scope of the Report:

The isophorone diamine (IPDA) is monopolized by a few giant enterprises included Evonik and Basf. Globally, the global production was 117736 MT in 2015 and it will reach 169340 MT in 2021.

Evonik was the leader manufacturer of isophorone diamine (IPDA) owned the 55.86% production market share in 2015 and with the production sites distributed in Herne and Marl (Germany), Mobile (Alabama, USA), as well as Shanghai (China). What? more, Evonik Industries had opened an integrated production complex for isophorone and isophorone diamine in Shanghai, China in July, 2014 to serve the Asian market.

BASF manufactured IPDA at its Ludwigshafen Verbund site with the volume market share of 28.74% in 2015.

In China, the Wanhua Chemica was the only domestic enterprise with the 2000 MT production trial operation in 2013.

In addition, the production regions of isophorone diamine (IPDA) are mainly located in Europe, USA and China. Europe was the leader production regions, which achieved about 64.21% volume market share in 2015.

As for the region consumption, Europe remained the largest market for isophorone diamine (IPDA) in the world, with 53.92% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include USA and China, which account for 17.79% and 20.40% respectively.

The downstream demand of isophorone diamine (IPDA) is rigidity. isophorone diamine (IPDA) can be used for major two purposes: epoxy resin systems as curing agent and the production of isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI). In 2015, the market share of epoxy resin systems used isophorone diamine (IPDA) was accounted for 50.23%, which was much higher than that of isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) used isophorone diamine (IPDA).

The worldwide market for Isophorone Diamine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Isophorone Diamine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Isophorone Diamine market includes:

Evonik

Basf

Wanhua Chem

Isophorone Diamine Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

One-Step Method

Two-Step Method

Market segment by Application, split into

Epoxy Resin

IPDI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Isophorone Diamine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Isophorone Diamine are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

The market study discusses the highlighted segments on the idea of BPS, market share, profit, and other vital factors. Our business report elaborates the impact of various subdivisions to the growth of the global Isophorone Diamine market. It also delivers information on key trends associated with the subdivisions covered in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Isophorone Diamine market. The marketing study also delivers analysis on the subdivisions supported absolute dollar opportunity.

The research answer many questions as follows:

What are the trends influencing the performance of the Isophorone Diamine market? What restraints will players operating in the Isophorone Diamine market encounter? What requirements are the leading manufacturers trying to cater to by the foreseeable timeframe 2025? What characteristics do the customers look for while purchasing Isophorone Diamine ? Who are your chief market rivals? How will the competitive scenario look like between the foreseeable period2019 to 2025? What prospects can paramount players look up in the upcoming years? What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?

