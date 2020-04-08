Cartesian robot Market Progresses for Huge Profits During (2020-2027)

The global cartesian robot market accounted for US$ 45,840.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 15,007.9 Mn by 2027.

Asia-Pacific led the cartesian robot market in 2018 with a share of 52.7% in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, thereby accounting for 59.3% of the total market by 2027. Apart from Asia-Pacific, North America remains the second dominant geographic segment with a share of 19.0% in 2018. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4%from 2019 – 2027. The market of the cartesian robot in Asian countries is majorly driven by the demands from end-user industries of automotive, manufacturing and electrical & electronics industry vertical. The consistent growth in electrical & electronics industry sales, broaden the scope of several companies to integrate cartesian robots. Further, growing industrialization has been ably supported by the manufacturing industry initiatives implemented by the Governments of respective Asia Pacific countries that favor a seamless growth of advanced robotics such as cartesian robots in the region.

Global Cartesian Robot Market

Market Insights

Government support for the development and deployment of robotics

The government of several nations worldwide are taking initiatives to support and promote the development and adoption of the Cartesian robot in their respective countries. For instance, the government of Singapore, under its Industry Transformation Programme, has announced several measures to facilitate companies and industries innovate, automate, and expand overseas and obtain financing. The Singapore government, in 2015, introduced the ‘National Robotics Programme’ for the development and deployment of robotics in various sectors including, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and logistics. Further, in the year 2016 budget of Singapore’s government, a new three-year ‘Automation Support Package’ was introduced. Under this, the government enhanced the ‘National Robotics Programme’ by providing over US$ 450 Mn for the development and adoption of robotics.

Rapid Expansion in Manufacturing Industry

The global manufacturing industry is rapidly expanding as more and newer regions are investing in adopting manufacturing plants in their localities. As per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) accounted 55.1 in October 2017, which was down from 55.9 in September 2017 however, still at a comparatively high level. The PMI index remained above 53.5 since the beginning of 2017, signifying a substantial recovery of the manufacturing sector in developed countries, increasing industrial advancement in emerging market economies and intensifying commodities prices on the global market. This expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance plant productivity, maintain an edge with the customers, and gain competitive advantage.

Axis Type Insights

Cartesian robots are also referred to as gantry robots and use motors and linear actuators for positioning a tool. The movements of these robots are linear in three axes of X, Y, and Z. The four major axes type of Cartesian robots include 1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis, and 4-axis. For a Cartesian robot to be designed and selected for a particular application, various parameters are evaluated. The orientation, load capacity, speed and travel, duty cycle, and the environment of the robot to be operated are among the critical evaluation factors. 3-Axis type held a market share of 40.6% in the year 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance by accounting for 68.5& in the year 2027.

