Ceramic Adhesives Market to Develop Rapidly By 2027

The global ceramic adhesive market accounted for US$ 6,344.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 9,931.8 Mn by 2027.

Ceramic adhesives are widely available in one or two-part systems and have a similar physical form as organic adhesives. Ceramic adhesives are widely being used in flooring, roofing, and wall covering applications in the building and construction industry. The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global ceramic adhesives market. The growth of the ceramic adhesives market in this region is primarily attributed to a large consumer base present in the region and high awareness about the benefits of ceramic adhesives among the users. A large base of the population in the Asia Pacific region has been a contributing factor for the increasing demand for not only residential but also commercial construction in the region. Ceramic adhesives are based on inorganic binders like metal phosphates and alkali silicates, with alumina, silica, carbon, zirconia powder filler, and magnesia. The key players operating in the global ceramic adhesives market are 3M, HB Fuller, Ardex Group, and among other players.

Company Profiles

3M

H.B Fuller

Ardex Group

BASF SE

Bostik

Mapei Spa

Norcros Plc

Saint-Gobain

Sika AG

Global Ceramic Adhesives Markets

Market Insights

Increasing demand for high-performance, cost-effective, and eco-friendly building products has led to the growth of ceramic adhesives market

Ceramic adhesives have excellent features such as strong mechanical strength and adhesion, abrasion-resistant, high-temperature stability, good durability and water resistance, convenient operation, etc. which makes them perfect for use in Tiling and flooring applications. There are various engineered formulations used for adhesion to ceramic materials, which include zirconium dioxide, silicon nitride, aluminum oxide, tungsten carbide, boron carbide, and other progressive technical ceramics. These diverse ceramic materials offer reliability, high performance, longevity, and durability, which helps in enabling the manufacturers in satisfying the adhesive needs for adhering to the ceramic surfaces. It doesn’t get affected by the exposure of hostile conditions like abrasion, high humidity, fatigue, stress, chemical attack, cooling and heating which is amongst the major factors driving the ceramic adhesives market. Also, the ceramic adhesives manufacturers are increasingly being involved in offering cost-effective and premium adhesive solutions to its customers, which is also acting as a major driving factor for the ceramic adhesives market.

Rising demands for green, sustainable, and low VOC ceramic adhesives will create growth opportunities for the global ceramic adhesives market

Growing concerns over harmful gas emissions during the production of adhesives have led to the rising demands for green, sustainable, and low VOC ceramic adhesives. Environmental friendly adhesives, resins, and dispersions are increasingly being used in flooring tiles and other construction applications to bind the ceramic materials strongly. Also, the ceramic adhesive manufacturers are highly focused on developing green and sustainable adhesives to cater to the rising demands of the customers. For Instance, Mapei has been providing green and sustainable ceramic adhesives which are tested by well qualified international institutes like Textiles & Flooring Institute GmbH in Germany.

Type Insights

Based on its type, the ceramic adhesives market is segmented as cement-based, epoxy, acrylic, and others. The cement-based segment dominated the global ceramic adhesives market whereas the epoxy segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The cement-based ceramic adhesives are generally used for the external and internal bonding of ceramic tiles, mosaics, walls, ceilings, single-fired and double-fired tiles for floors. A polymer-modified, cement-based ceramic adhesive is generally formulated into two grades as rubber-modified and white mastic, or without rubber, with extended and continuous open time to adhere to the conventional building structures.

Reason To Buy :