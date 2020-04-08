Clear Aligners Market to Record Sturdy Growth By 2027

The global clear aligners market is expected to reach US$ 7,665.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,953.10 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 16.9% from 2020-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global clear aligners market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are the growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and an increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures. However, the high cost of clear aligners is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The factors contributing to the growth of clear aligners market in the countries of Asia Pacific are the rising development of clear aligners and a growing number of players operating across the country conferring the highest manufacturing of the clear aligners. Furthermore, the presence of supportive government initiatives and research in the field of cosmetic dentistry also boosts the market growth.

Lucrative Regional Clear Aligners Markets

Market Insights

Growing Prevalence of Dental Problems

Dental and oral conditions affect people once in their lifetime. A single toothache causes discomfort, pain, and disfigurement. As per the Global Burden of Diseases Study in 2016, oral diseases have affected approximately 3.58 billion people across the world. Dental diseases include dental caries. The prevalence of dental and oral conditions is rising across the region, such as crooked teeth, overbites, underbites, crossbites, spaces between teeth, teeth overcrowding, and the treatment of temporomandibular disorders (TMD). The significant factors for dental problems include periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. According to the Canadian Association of Orthodontists data, more than 4 million people in Canada and the US are taking treatment from an orthodontic specialist. Also, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, around 31.6% population had untreated dental caries during 2013-2016 in the US. In a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) 2019, Africa resulted in the highest prevalence of Class I (90%) malocclusion. However, the prevalence of Class II malocclusions (7.5%) was lowest. The maximum incidence of Class II, Class III, and open bite malocclusions was stated in Europe (31.95%), Asia (5.76%), and Africa (8.3%), respectively.

Moreover, the deep bite was considerably higher in Europe (37.4%) as compared to other regions. The rising prevalence of various dental diseases has increased the use of clear aligners in the market. Therefore, owing to the factors mentioned above, the market is likely to propel during the forecast period.

Rising Incidence of Malocclusions in Children

Malocclusion refers to a set of growth and developmental abnormalities that affect jaws and teeth, resulting in deviations in their position. People with several traits of malocclusion, including maxillary overjet, anterior irregularities, and anterior spacing, have a poor dental appearance and masticatory performance. But, patients need orthodontic treatment mostly because of disappointment with the look of teeth rather than problems with oral functioning.

The prevalence of malocclusion is more in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Posterior crossbite, grown overjet, and adverse maxillary crowding were the most widely diagnosed malocclusion traits in children. As per prevalence, malocclusion is ranked third, after tooth decay and periodontal disease. The rising incidence of malocclusion in the country is among the critical factors for market growth.

According to the data of Elsevier BV, the prevalence of severe deep overbite was around 8% in the US, with the average overbite ranging from 36.5% to 39.2% in children between the age of 5 and 6 years. Moreover, in a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), analysis of occlusion on some groups of adolescents between the age of 12 and 18 years was performed. According to the study, more than 93% of the subjects confirmed some form of malocclusion. Moreover, anterior crowding was more dominant among girls than boys, which was constant in Japan. Thus, the rising incidence of malocclusions in teenagers has led to increased use of clear aligners, which thereby propels the market growth.

Type Insights

The clear aligners market based on type is segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and poly-vinyl chloride (PVC). In 2018, the polyurethane plastic segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the polyurethane plastic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. Technological development in polyurethane plastic and its high acceptance by dentists are the significant factors driving the growth of the segment. The other significant factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of polyurethane plastic clear aligners in the future.

Clear Aligners Market, by Type

Strategic Insights

The companies operating in the clear aligners market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

Reason To Buy :