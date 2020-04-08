Contrast Media Injectors Market Competitive Outlook and Influencing Key Growth Drivers : Guerbet (France), Medtron AG (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), ulrich medical (USA),

Global Contrast Media Injectors report contains an infinite knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is obtained from SWOT analysis. Gathered data and information is denoted very neatly with the help of most appropriate graphs, charts or tables in the entire report. Use of well-established tools and techniques in this Contrast Media Injectors report helps to turn complex market insights into simpler version. Whereas competitive analysis studies of this market report provides with the ideas about the strategies of key players in the market.

Contrast Media Injectors Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in geriatric population and different diseases.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Europe),

Guerbet (France),

Medtron AG (Germany),

Bayer AG (Germany),

ulrich medical (USA),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product

Injector Systems CT Injector Systems MRI Injector Systems Angiography Injector Systems

Consumables Injector Heads Single Head Injectors Dual Head Injectors Syringeless Injectors Syringes Tubing Other Consumables Accessories



By Application

Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Radiology

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Diagnostics Centres

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Market Drivers

Rising number of approvals for contrast agents, act as driver to the market.

Rising in number of public and private diagnostic centers, act as driver to the market.

Market Restraints

Risks associated with contrast media injectors, act as restraints to the market.

High cost of contrast media injectors and consumables & accessories, this act as restraints to the market.

Due to reluctance to adopt new technology, this act as restraints to the market.

Global contrast media injectors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of contrast media injectors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Europe), Guerbet (France), Medtron AG (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), ulrich medical (USA), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), VIVID IMAGING (China), Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (China), AngioDynamics (US), APOLLO RT Co. Ltd. (China), Nemoto (Japan), Messe Düsseldorf GmbH (China), Hilin Life Products, Inc. (USA), Jodas Expoim (India), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (USA), Magnus Health (USA), TAEJOON PHARM (South Korea), Spago Nanomedical AB (Europe) and others

