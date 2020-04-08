Electric Water Heater Market to Observe Strong Development By 2027
The Electric water heater market in global is expected to grow from US$ 14.07 Bn in 2018 to US$ 21.47 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.9% from the year 2020 to 2027.
Asia Pacific was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. In the APAC, swift development of infrastructure of various residential, commercial, and industrial units is driving the APAC electric water heater market, and this would continue to drive in the coming ten years.
Lucrative Regional Electric Water Heater Markets
Market Insights
The Urban Immigration Factor is a Key Influential Factor for the Electric Water Heater Market
Different countries worldwide are experiencing a huge trend of urban migration. Urban migration is a growing trend in the twenty-first century. The key parameters driving the urban migration trend include job opportunities, educational opportunities, and medical opportunities. Also, increasing income levels among middle-class society and better living standards are key contributing factors towards urban relocation. The rising trend of urban migration has led to the development of residential infrastructures, which is a key factor catalyzing the growth of the electric water heaters market in the current scenario.
The urban population experiences more benefits than rural areas, and the same seek an enhanced standard of living. Pertaining to the factor mentioned above, the various technology developers, commodity manufacturers, energy & power generating organizations, infrastructure developers, and governments are constantly striving hard to meet the demands of the urban population. Urban migration and higher living standards, coupled with growing technologies and governmental policies, drive the growth of residential infrastructure in various developing countries as well as developed nations. The rising number of residential infrastructure is facilitating the electric water heater market players to witness growth in demand for their respective products.
The rising residential infrastructure worldwide is enabling the market players operating in the electric water heater market to enhance their respective product range to attract a wide variety of customers. The awareness of benefits and application areas of electric water heaters is peaking among the urban population, and pertaining to this, the adoption of the same is continuously growing, which is then furnishing the revenue size of the electric water heaters market. Thus, with the escalating migration from rural areas to urban areas in different countries, the demand for electric water heaters in the residential sector would soar in the coming years. Therefore, the urban immigration factor is a key influential factor for the electric water heater market throughout the forecast period.
Product Insights
The global electric water heater market by-product was led by storage segment. The non-storage segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2020 – 2027.
Application Insights
The global electric water heater market by application was led by the residential segment. Commercial segment held the second-largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2020 – 2027.
