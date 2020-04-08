Nutraceuticals Market to See Incredible Growth During (2020-2027)

The nutraceuticals market was valued at US$ 252,535.4 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 465,709.8 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period.



North America accounted for the largest market share of the global nutraceuticals market in 2018, while Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region comprises of several developed and developing economies such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among others. These emerging countries are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class population, along with growth in urbanization, which offers ample opportunities for the key market players in the nutraceuticals market. Rising concern about the chronic diseases in urban areas is further projected to boost the growth of nutraceuticals products such as functional foods and beverages, dietary supplements and others in Asian countries. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the consumption of healthy foods will result in augmented demand for nutraceuticals in the Asia-Pacific region.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005504/

Company Profiles Amway

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Nestle SA

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Co

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Abbott

Danone S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Helion Nutraceuticals, LL

Global Nutraceuticals Market

Market Insights

Increasing demand in pet food provides great opportunity for the nutraceuticals market growth

For many years, a balanced and high-quality diet has been the focus of dietary recommendations in animal nutrition. However, currently, the pet owners are being encouraged to use foods containing functional ingredients. The risk of toxicity or adverse effect of the drug has resulted in a worldwide revolution of nutraceutical. The nutraceuticals such as the fatty acid supplements eicosapentaenoic (EPA) and docosahexaenoic (DHA) obtained from fish oils like salmon and anchovy used extensively in pet food. Dietary supplements such as vitamin C, vitamin E, L-carnitine, lipoic acid, glutathione, etc. are considered beneficial in situations where companion animals experience great amounts of stress, pregnancy, lactation, work, exercise, inflammation, ageing and obesity. In addition, the most useful veterinary therapeutic aids are also nutraceuticals. Thus, the increasing demand for natural ingredients and nutraceutical in pet food is expected to open new avenues for nutraceuticals market.

Growth in the demand for functional food and beverages owing to increasing health consciousness amongst consumers is driving the growth of nutraceuticals market

Nutraceutical ingredients such as vitamins and minerals are added in the functional food and beverages to enhance the nutritional value. Functional foods have a positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition and also promote optimal health. Functional foods are important sources of nutrients such as iron, zinc, and B vitamins, iodine, vitamin A & D for kids as well as for aged population. Over the past few years, nutraceuticals are consumed as a preventive measure for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, allergy, Alzheimer, cardiovascular, eye, immune, inflammatory and Parkinson’s diseases, and obesity. Factors such as increasing consumer awareness related to the health benefits associated with the consumption of functional foods, a greater focus on fitness, and higher personal incomes are considered as a major factor propelling the demand for nutraceuticals during the forecast period.

Type Insights

Based on the type, the global nutraceuticals market has been segmented into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. Under the type the functional beverages segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The functional beverages have proven to be excellent, delivering means for bioactive compounds and nutrients, including plant extracts, antioxidants, fatty acids, fiber, probiotics, and prebiotics that prove to be not only nutritional but also have high medicinal qualities and serve to be effective to prevent diseases. They are known for their benefits such as joint health, energy-boosters, better heart health, help in improving immunology and digestion. Moreover, the application of nutraceuticals on functional beverages has proven to enhance the sharpness of the mind and improve memory. Apart from this, functional beverages are used for weight loss, beauty enhancements and as energy boosters. All these benefits have attracted consumers towards functional beverages thus driving the growth of segment.

Application Insights

By application, the global nutraceuticals market has been segmented into general wellness, beauty and anti-aging, weight management, digestive health, sports and energy. The general & wellness segment led the nutraceuticals market with a market share of 31.5% in 2018. Nutraceuticals are used in functional foods that help one provide with the necessary vitamins, carbohydrates and minerals for a perfectly balanced diet. The common forms of functional foods that contain nutraceuticals are cereals, fermented food and legumes. The nutraceuticals may be present in the form of rice, corn, sorghum, buckwheat and many others that are helpful in eliminating the risk of coronary heart diseases, lowering of blood pressure and also in tumor incidence. Researchers have claimed that the introduction of nutraceuticals has proven to be of significant help in the treatment of disorders like cancer, blood pressure, insomnia, coronary heart disease, depression, cough and cold and other diseases that need special care. Moreover, consumers are opting for dietary supplement as a part of their daily routine. The growing consumption of these dietary supplements that contain vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and other essential elements enhances and improves the immunity system of an individual. All these factors have supported the growth of nutraceuticals in the healthcare and general wellness sector.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005504/

Reason To Buy :