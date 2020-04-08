Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market 2020 Is Expected To Gain Massive Growth | Carl Zeiss AG, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, TOPCON CORPORATION,   NIDEK CO. LTD., Luneau Technology Inc.,

Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment market report provides an overall analysis of the market share, size, segmentation, revenue forecast and geographic regions of the market along with the industry. Leading players in the report are studied with respect to their company profile, product and capacity, price, cost and revenue. The Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment research report also provides detail analysis on the current applications and comparative analysis with more focused on the pros and cons of competitive market.This Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment report provides in depth qualitative insights, historical data and sustainable projections and assumptions about the market size. The report focuses on the volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a worldwide point of view, this report represents overall market Size by analyzing information and future prospect. Provincially, this report centers around a few key regions such as North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, raising the initial estimated market value from USD 2.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of 3.93 billion by 2026. This trend can be attributed to prevalence of eye diseases due to the rising levels of geriatric population and the need to examine the optic diseases properly.

Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Carl Zeiss AG,

HAAG-STREIT GROUP,

TOPCON CORPORATION,

NIDEK CO. LTD.,

Luneau Technology Inc.,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type Retina and Glaucoma Examination Products OCT Scanners Fundus Cameras Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers Ophthalmoscopes Retinoscopes General Examination Products Autorefractors and Keratometers Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Tonometers Slit Lamps Lensmeters Chart Projectors Cornea and Cataract Examination Products Wavefront Aberrometers Corneal Topography Systems Specular Microscopes Optical Biometry Systems

By End-User Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market

In April 2018, Nidek announced that they had launched a company in Korea to handle the different regulations pertaining to the region and expand its market for medical devices.

In August 2017, Zeiss announced the acquisition of Veracity announced their intention to digitalize eye care and provide personalized treatment and care to patients and doctors providing the relevant data for easy access

Competitive Analysis: Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market

The Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like

Carl Zeiss AG, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, TOPCON CORPORATION, NIDEK CO. LTD., Luneau Technology Inc., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH., Novartis AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Canon Inc., Essilor, Heine Optotechnik, Bausch Health, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, ARW Optical Corporation, Ocular Instruments, Bayou Ophthalmic Instruments, BiB Ophthalmic Instruments, Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments and Associated Optical.

The Study Objectives of the Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market Research Report are:

To examine deeply on the existing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and industry players.

To display the current development in major economies, across the globe.

To strategically profile the market players and comprehensively examine their growth and development plans.

To define, describe and predict the Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment market by product type, application, end user, and key regions.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Nine: Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Chapter Ten: Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market most. The data analysis present in the Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment business.

