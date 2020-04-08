Presentation Switcher Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2020-2027

The global presentation switcher market accounted at US$ 221.3 Mn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 464.9 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific is contributing the highest share of this market, followed by Europe and then North America. Asia Pacific leads the presentation switcher market, owing to the growing events industry in the APAC region, marketers are looking for appropriate equipment for their event programs. Nowadays, with the increasing investment in the training center, events and stadiums and arenas, and the development of technology and data, businesses are highly focused on adopting a presentation switcher to deliver advanced audio and video effects. Also, APAC is estimated to gain a significant share of revenue in the total market as a result of a growing economy and rising digitalization initiatives in the region.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005588/

Company Profiles

Atlona Inc. (Panduit)

Analog Way SAS

Barco NV

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Christie Digital Systems, Inc.

CYP (UK) Ltd.

FSR, Inc.

Harman International Industries

LogicAV

Presentation Switchers, Inc.

Lucrative Regional Presentation Switcher Markets

Market Insights

The increasing number of stadiums and arenas globally are bolstering the demand for presentation switcher market

The number of stadiums is increasing globally as the sports industry is accentuating in terms of the number of events. The rising number of stadiums and arenas across the world is promoting the presentation switcher market as every stadium and arenas are seeking efficient broadcasting technologies. Presentation switchers offer multiple inputs and outputs through a single device. Live broadcasting of sports events involves the long-range transmission of signals for easy access to distant viewers, and presentation switchers play an important role in conventional broadcasting technologies. Thus, the worldwide increase in the number of stadiums and arenas is bolstering the presentation switcher market.

Rising awareness related to presentation switcher in developing countries offer the prosperous opportunity to the presentation switcher market

The presentation switcher market has matured in the developed countries of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. However, several developing countries in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America are gaining awareness related to the presentation switcher technology. This factor is a key opportunity for the presentation switcher market players to expand their global footprints and enhance their annual revenues year over year.

Power Consumption Insights

The global presentation switcher market by power consumption is categorized into <100 Watt, 100–500 watts, and >500 watts. The <100 Watt segment is estimated to dominate the presentation switchers market in 2018, whereas the 101-500 Watt deployment is growing at the highest CAGR. The demand for presentation switchers with power consumption of 100 – 500 Watt is expected to soar in the coming years owing to the rising need for presentation switchers in stadiums and arenas. Several countries are investing substantial amounts in the expansion of sports stadiums, which is foreseen to catalyze the demand for 100 – 500 Watt presentation switchers.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005588/

Reason To Buy :