Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market Size, Share, Applications, Regions, Top Companies, Trends, Market Drivers and Forecast till 2026

Scope of the Report:

The stretch blow molding process is usually used for producing PET bottles for juices, water, soda, and several other products. This process of has been around since the 1970?s. There are two main types of stretch blow molding: single-stage stretch blow molding, and two-stage stretch blow molding. Leading companies from European and Japanese regions hold dominant place in the high-end market. Sidel owns the largest revenue market share, which was 25.87% in 2016.

Stretch blow molding machine can be divided into two types, automatic type as well as the semi-automatic type. The difference between the two types lies in the treatment of reheated preforms. The former delivers the preforms to the moulds via machines while the latter one needs workers. Actually, in order to improve the production efficiency, the semi-automatic type?s market share is shrinking. In 2016, the semi-automatic type accounted for 63.58% market share globally.

China is the largest production base of stretch blow molding machine, whose output was 6516 units in 2016. Although China is becoming the key production base of stretch blow molding machine, considering the vast demand of the equipment as well as the lower production cost, the country is still facing the dilemma of poor quality.

The worldwide market for Stretch Blow Molding Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 2250 million US$ in 2024, from 2090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Stretch Blow Molding Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Stretch Blow Molding Machine market includes:

SIDEL

Krones

KHS

Sipa

AOKI

Urola

SMF

Nissei ASB Machine

Chumpower

ZQ Machinery

Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery

Leshan

CHIA MING MACHINERY

Powerjet

Eceng Machine

Parker

Stretch Blow Molding Machine Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Automatic Type

Semi-automatic Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage Industry

Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Stretch Blow Molding Machine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Stretch Blow Molding Machine are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

The market study discusses the highlighted segments on the idea of BPS, market share, profit, and other vital factors. Our business report elaborates the impact of various subdivisions to the growth of the global Stretch Blow Molding Machine market. It also delivers information on key trends associated with the subdivisions covered in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Stretch Blow Molding Machine market. The marketing study also delivers analysis on the subdivisions supported absolute dollar opportunity.

The research answer many questions as follows:

What are the trends influencing the performance of the Stretch Blow Molding Machine market? What restraints will players operating in the Stretch Blow Molding Machine market encounter? What requirements are the leading manufacturers trying to cater to by the foreseeable timeframe 2025? What characteristics do the customers look for while purchasing Stretch Blow Molding Machine ? Who are your chief market rivals? How will the competitive scenario look like between the foreseeable period2019 to 2025? What prospects can paramount players look up in the upcoming years? What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?

