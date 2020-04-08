Ultrasonic Sensor Market to Witness Exponential Growth By 2027

The ultrasonic sensor market accounted to US$ 4.43 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 9.09 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the ultrasonic sensor market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. Europe led the ultrasonic sensor market in 2018 with a significant market share, whereas the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Europe has some well-developed countries, and the region has a strong automotive and chemical sector which is expected to drive the growth of the ultrasonic sensor market in the region. APAC has a strong manufacturing sector and some technologically advanced economies such as Japan and South Korea. The strong manufacturing sector, the growing popularity of automation, and strong automotive sector are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the ultrasonic sensor market in APAC.

APAC is the second-largest market in the ultrasonic sensor market. Apart from Europe and APAC, North America remains the third-largest geographic segment in the ultrasonic sensor market. In North America, growing popularity of process automation, strong manufacturing and food & beverages industry in countries such as the US and Canada, and presence of a large number of ultrasonic sensor manufacturers are some of the major factors that are expected to support the growth of ultrasonic sensor market in the region.

Global Ultrasonic Sensor Market – Company Profiles Balluff GmbH

Baumer Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

Keyence Corporation

Migatron Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs AG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Siemens AG

Lucrative Regional Ultrasonic Sensor Market

Market Insights

An upsurge in the adoption of industrial automation

The penetration of industrial automation is gaining pace in diverse industries other than automotive. In the recent past, the non-automotive industries were very underpenetrated in comparison to the automotive industry. This growth is attributed to the necessary modernization and transformation required in these markets. Developed markets, including China, the US, and Japan, have higher penetration; however, there is still a lot of opportunities available for the industrial market to grow further even in the developed markets. Due to aforesaid factors, the scenario of the ultrasonic sensor is growing exponentially and is projected to flourish worth more demand during the forecast period.

Significant investments in sensors for the agriculture sector

The development of a sensing system that extracts information from an ultrasonic sensor is rising, and this information would be used in a broad range of sensing operations within precision agriculture. Furthermore, the ultrasonic sensor saves on pesticides by locating tree gaps. Once these sensors are recognized, the spraying operation temporarily stops. This is expected to provide huge benefits to the companies providing this system and thus, positively impacting the ultrasonic sensor market.

Type Insights

The global ultrasonic sensor market by type is segmented into proximity sensors, retro-reflective sensors, through-beam sensors, and others. The through-beam sensors segment dominated the ultrasonic sensor market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The ultrasonic through-beam sensor exhibits the feature of a very powerful acoustic beam.

Application Insights

The ultrasonic sensor market by application is further segmented into liquid level detection, production line, distance measurement, and others. The production line of the ultrasonic sensor market dominated the application segment and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The ultrasonic sensor in manufacturing units assists in streamlining the manufacturing processes.

