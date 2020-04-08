Zinc Dust Market : Size,Share,Analysis,Regional Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Zinc Dust market report:

The Zinc Dust market’s business intelligence research comprehensively provides a quick of crucial facts consisting of the merchandise catalogue, analytical elaboration, and other industry-linked information.

The study also covers the key aspects related to the on-going events such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and synergisms. The study further harmonies a rigid preliminary for gaining loads of insights that potential buyers can use for ensuring better profits at low capitals. The demonstration of information on market segmentation by type, application, and geography delivers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeking for the stipulated timeframe, 2020 – 2026.

Scope of the Report:

Zinc dust industry has low technology barrier. The main players are Umicore, Votorantim Group, Numinor, Hanchang and Transpek-Silox Industry. The global production of zinc dust increased to 345 K MT in 2016 from 329 K MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.11%. Global zinc dust capacity utilization rate remained at around 63% in 2016.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of zinc dust increases with the 4.05% average growth rate. Europe USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these regions occupied 73.98% of the global consumption volume in total.

Zinc dust has two types, which include chemical grade zinc dust and paint grade zinc dust. And each type has application industries relatively. With wide application of zinc dust, the downstream industries will need more zinc dust products. So, zinc dust has certain market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance zinc dust through improving technology.

The major raw materials for zinc dust are zinc ore or zinc ingots, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of zinc dust. The production cost of zinc dust is also an important factor which could impact the price of zinc dust. The zinc dust manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

With the decline of China’s zinc dust production in the future, the import volume will continue to increase, and this market share will probably be shared by India and Malaysia in the future

The worldwide market for Zinc Dust is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 1440 million US$ in 2024, from 1160 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Zinc Dust in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Zinc Dust market includes:

Umicore

Votorantim Group

Numinor

Hanchang

Transpek-Silox Industry

Mepco

TOHO ZINC

HakusuiTech

Pars Zinc Dust

Jiangsu Kecheng

Jiashanbaiwei

Jiangsu Smelting

Yunan Luoping

Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc

Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc

Shandong Xingyuan Zinc

Jiangsu Shuangsheng

Zinc Dust Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Chemical Grade

Paint Grade

Market segment by Application, split into

Chemical Industry

Paint Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Zinc Dust status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Zinc Dust are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

The market study discusses the highlighted segments on the idea of BPS, market share, profit, and other vital factors. Our business report elaborates the impact of various subdivisions to the growth of the global Zinc Dust market. It also delivers information on key trends associated with the subdivisions covered in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Zinc Dust market. The marketing study also delivers analysis on the subdivisions supported absolute dollar opportunity.

The research answer many questions as follows:

What are the trends influencing the performance of the Zinc Dust market? What restraints will players operating in the Zinc Dust market encounter? What requirements are the leading manufacturers trying to cater to by the foreseeable timeframe 2025? What characteristics do the customers look for while purchasing Zinc Dust ? Who are your chief market rivals? How will the competitive scenario look like between the foreseeable period2019 to 2025? What prospects can paramount players look up in the upcoming years? What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?

