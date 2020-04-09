Asia Pacific Nutraceuticals Market Segments, Dynamics, Size, Supply & Demand, Current Trends and Forecast Upto 2027

The Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market is accounted to US$ 74,648.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 140,178.6 Mn by 2027.

Nutraceuticals is medically or nutritionally active food. This functional food is enriched with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients and are consumed for maintaining the gut health. It helps in reducing the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides physiological benefits. They are of many types, namely, functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements and personal care and pharmaceuticals. They also have a wide range of application in general wellness, beauty and anti-ageing, weight management, digestive health and sports and energy.

The Nutraceuticals market is rapidly growing at a faster pace over the past few years. Nutraceuticals are gaining popularity among the customers due to their potential nutritional and therapeutic effects. Over the past few years, nutraceuticals are consumed as a preventive measure for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, allergy, Alzheimer, cardiovascular, eye, immune, inflammatory and Parkinson’s diseases, and obesity. For instance, Arthritis is a common disease which results in joint replacement surgery. Nutraceuticals are used as an alternative treatment for pathological manifestations of arthritic disease. The consumption of fish oils such as cod liver oil in the diet helps to prevent arthritic disease. Similarly, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), also known as primary degenerative dementia of the Alzheimer’s type (PDDAT) is the most common form of dementia.

Asia Pacific Nutraceuticals Market

Market Insights

Growth in the demand for functional food and beverages owing to increasing health consciousness amongst consumers

Nutraceuticals ingredients such as vitamins and minerals are added in the functional food and beverages to enhance the nutritional value. Functional foods have a positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition and also promote optimal health. Functional food and beverages are enhanced with nutrition that are not provided naturally. For example, calcium is added to fruit juices, and milk is fortified with vitamin D. The children are particularly facing health problems due to nutrient deficiencies. Many children and teenagers don’t meet daily nutrient requirements that are necessary to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Functional foods are important sources of nutrients for kids, especially for iron, zinc, and B vitamins. Rising awareness regarding nutrient deficiencies such as iodine, vitamin A & D, and myopia is expected to lead to the growth of functional foods and beverages during the forecast period.

Type Insights

The Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type as – functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The functional food segment in the Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market, whereas the functional beverages segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Nutraceuticals have helped people realize that food not only provides us with nutrition but also has medicinal importance that can help fight against chronic diseases. Functional foods are food that provides us with enhanced health and performance by the introduction of ingredients that they lack naturally or the modification of the ingredients that are present. Nutraceuticals have helped to improve and maintain functional aspects of the body such as the bone strength, dental health, the digestive system, cardiovascular system, immune system and the digestive system.

Application Insights

The Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of application as general wellness, beauty and anti-aging, weight management, digestive health, sports and energy. The general wellness segment accounts for the largest share in the Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market, while the sports and energy segment also contributes a significant share in the market. The use of Nutraceuticals by the athletes and sportsmen is being increased swiftly due to the rising awareness of the nutritional benefits and the acceptance of Nutraceuticals supplements. Branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) are the most widely consumed Nutraceuticals supplement among the athletes. The main function of BCAAs is the stimulation of protein synthesis, which promotes muscle building. Calcium and vitamin D is one of the most utilized and consumed ingredients among athletes. The increasing participation of consumers in physical activities has raised the consumption of sports & energy drinks which supports the growth of the nutraceuticals market in Asia Pacific.

