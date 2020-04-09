Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During (2020-2027)

The Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare market is expected to reach US$ 1,158.78 Mn by 2027 from US$ 281.06 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The rise of the RTLS for Healthcare market is driven by factors such as the rise in the rising number of smartphone & tablet users, partnerships between RTLS players and hospitals, and the presence of supportive government policies. Restraining factor such as privacy & data security issues associated with RTLS is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

In order to cater culturally and financially divers’ number of patients in Asia pacific region, the Asia Pacific countries are adopting technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) for the healthcare industry. The Asia Pacific Healthcare IoT is growing rapidly as health care providers leverage technologies to increase efficiency. There are many applications of the technologies that drive the healthcare industry. Technologies such as Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), are helping the healthcare providers to provide better and improved care to their patients.

RTLS provides optimal alignment of assets, staff, and patients, efficiency, productivity, capacity, and throughput can increase by helping healthcare facilities while decreasing waste and unnecessary costs. Simple, web-based RTLS provide pinpoint accuracy of people and items. This can help to easily diagnosed, updated, and reconfigured remotely.

Through these web-based solutions, system management can also be administered directly by the RTLS providers, whom health care companies can contract to provide 24/7/365 customer and technical support via local and remote system monitoring. In this way, the RTLS companies can directly perform remote diagnostics and remote configuration with their own teams of technical personnel. Such combinations of new software monitoring systems and expert RTLS remote supervision gives healthcare providers confidence that this IoT can be professionally supported and maintained.

Japan is expected to dominate the market in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the growing geriatric population and rising number of innovations in healthcare. Hence, considering the mentioned factors, the RTLS for Healthcare market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the Japan during the forecast period.



ASIA PACIFIC RTLS FOR HEALTHCARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare – By Technology

RFID

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

GPS

UWB

Others

Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare – By Facility Type

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Senior Living Centers

Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare – By Application

Inventory and Asset Tracking

Patient and Staff Tracking

Access Control and Security

Environment Monitoring

Supply Chain Management and Operation Automation

Others

Asia Pacific RTLS for Healthcare – By Geography

Asia Pacific

Japan China India South Korea Australia



