Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market Plying for Significant Growth During (2020-2027)

The automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market was valued at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 4.6 Bn by 2027.

ASRS is one of the foremost material handling systems, which is widely used in an automated production environment and distribution centers. ASRS has been utilized not only as an advanced alternative in traditional warehouses but also as a part of advanced manufacturing systems. ASRS plays an essential role in modern manufacturing plants for work-in-process storage and offers the benefits of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space, and equipment. ASRS offers advantages related to improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of equipment, space, and time. These advantages associated with ASRS have fuelled the growth of the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market.

Company Profiles Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

KION GROUP AG

Kardex Group

Knapp AG

Mecalux, S.A.

SSI Schaefer Group

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics Spa

Vanderlande Industries

Lucrative Regional Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Markets





Market Insights

Need for Optimized and Space-Efficient Storage Systems is fueling the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

Diverse storage solutions such as unit load, mid-load, carousels, and VLM serve various purposes to their users with added value, thereby helping them in reducing costs. For instance, VLMs save more than 80% of floor space by stacking the material on vertical shelves. Also, these storage systems are designed in a way that storing and picking of goods becomes less time taking, more efficient, and helps to increase productivity at the workplace. Similarly, horizontal and vertical carousels are used for the storage of small parts and tools used either at the manufacturing plant shop floor or for the storage of consumer goods. Moreover, the modular structure of these systems ensures flexibility and scalability. Thus, the need for fast, space-efficient, and cost-effective storage systems along with maximum throughput and productivity, is driving the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market, across most of the end-user industries.

Type Insights

Based on type, the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is segmented into Unit Load ASRS, Mini Load ASRS, Vertical Carousels, Horizontal Carousels, Vertical Lift Modules, AutoStore, and Others. VLM is estimated to dominate the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market in 2018. With the use of VLMs, the process of picking, retrieval and packing of products into shipping containers may be combined into one process. The fast reaction time and delivery of the desired item with a push of a button or by scanning a barcode has resulted in increased demand for VLMs. Further, the modular design of VLM also allows access to multiple floors in the building. Major industry sectors generating demand for VLMs are automotive, e-commerce, logistics, and pharmaceutical, among others. Moreover, air-conditioned or climate control functionality available in VLMs is one of the significant factors that is pushing the demand for VLMs. The above-mentioned factors are expected to propel the overall growth of automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market.

End-use Industry Insights

The e-commerce segment, by end-use industry, dominated the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market in 2018. Ecommerce is the prime market for ASRS. Having to store huge inventory, meet the fast delivery times expected by its customers, and to deal with a continuous flow of incoming orders have led the e-commerce industry to seize a large number of ASRS to meet the above-mentioned functions. The availability of pick-by-light systems integrated into ASRS has forced the e-commerce sector to depend upon ASRS to perform their day to day storage and retrieval functions. Additionally, with the increase of the customer base of e-commerce sites, the e-commerce players are facing a dearth of storage space in their warehouses. ASRS comes into action by smartly managing overhead and floor space available in the warehouse by freeing up ground space for better mobility.

Global Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market, by End-use Industry – 2018 & 2027



Strategic Insights

The automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is consolidated with the presence of certain key players as the new entrants require high capital investments (CAPEX) to set-up, thus resulting in high entry barriers. Also, the existing players are adopting mergers & acquisitions as one of their key strategies to capture more market share.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market – By Type

Unit Load ASRS

Mini Load ASRS

Vertical Lift Module

Vertical Carousels

Horizontal Carousels

AutoStore

Others

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market – By End-use Industry

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Electronic & Semiconductors

E-Commerce

Chemicals

Aerospace

Retail

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



