Automotive Axle Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2026

Scope of the Report:

Market competition is fierce. Although AAM, Meritor and DANA are the top 3 players in 2016, occupying for over 33.7% of global automotive axle market, the market concentration is relatively not too high. In this report, the top 18 listed companies occupy about 70% of the market in 2016.

Subject to fluctuations in the price of steel raw materials, the product average price declined in the past few years, however, in the end of 2016, the price of steel raised up, this lead to the average price increased in 2016 and 2017.

For vehicle industry, OEMs requires each automotive axle to meet rigid qualification standards to ensure performance, quality, and engineering design fit. Automotive axle sold into the aftermarket for replacement purposes are not of sufficient quality or reliability to be used by OEMs. Accordingly, automotive axle for OEMs is not interchangeable with or substitutable for automotive axle for the aftermarket, and demand for each is separate.

The worldwide market for Automotive Axle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 30000 million US$ in 2024, from 25500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Automotive Axle market includes:

AAM

Meritor

DANA

ZF

PRESS KOGYO

HANDE Axle

BENTELER

Sichuan Jian’an

KOFCO

Gestamp

Shandong Heavy Industry

Hyundai Dymos

Magneti Marelli

SINOTRUK

Hyundai WIA

SAF-HOLLAND

SG Automotive

IJT Technology Holdings

Automotive Axle Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Front Axle

Rear Axle

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Automotive Axle status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Axle are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

The market study discusses the highlighted segments on the idea of BPS, market share, profit, and other vital factors. Our business report elaborates the impact of various subdivisions to the growth of the global Automotive Axle market. It also delivers information on key trends associated with the subdivisions covered in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Automotive Axle market. The marketing study also delivers analysis on the subdivisions supported absolute dollar opportunity.

What are the trends influencing the performance of the Automotive Axle market? What restraints will players operating in the Automotive Axle market encounter? What requirements are the leading manufacturers trying to cater to by the foreseeable timeframe 2025? What characteristics do the customers look for while purchasing Automotive Axle ? Who are your chief market rivals? How will the competitive scenario look like between the foreseeable period2019 to 2025? What prospects can paramount players look up in the upcoming years? What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?

