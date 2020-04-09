Capsule Endoscopy Market is likely to register double digit CAGR During (2020-2027)

The capsule endoscopy market was valued at US$ 368.65 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 697.29 million by 2027.

Capsule endoscopes are tiny wireless endoscopy systems which are used to capture images of the internal tracts in the body. The endoscope camera fits in the vitamin size capsule and enables to take thousands of images which are then transmitted to the recorder. Capsule endoscopes allows the physicians to take the images of the parts where the traditional endoscope is unable to reach. The global capsule endoscopy market is driven by factors such as increase in gastrointestinal disorders worldwide, and rising patient preference for non-invasive diagnostic methods. However, the Limitations of Capsule Endoscopy such as lack of locomotive movement and less battery life are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for noninvasive screening methods worldwide is likely to deliver substantial growth opportunities to improve market share for industry players in the near future.

Increasing Government Initiatives in the Asia Pacific

In the Asia Pacific, development has been made significantly to offer better healthcare services. The government supports the developments through various strategies, initiatives, and programs that help in increasing awareness regarding gastrointestinal disorders. In last few years, colorectal cases have increased in the region, which demand effective and cheap screening methods. For instance, as per the Globocan, ~52,490 new cases of colorectal cancer were diagnosed in China in 2018. However, screening programs have been effective in reducing the cancer mortality rate through early detection. For instance, in 2018, the Australian Government reduced the prices of two Medicare-funded capsule endoscopy. Of these, fees were reduced for capsule endoscopy (MBS items 11820 and 11823) to US$ 1,229.35.

The global capsule endoscopy market, based on the product, has been segmented into s capsule endoscopes and components. In 2019, the capsule endoscopes segment accounted for the largest market share in the global capsule endoscopy market by product. Capsule endoscopy aids physicians in evaluating critical gastrointestinal parts with the help of advanced visualization systems. An endoscope capsule is beneficial due to its ergonomics and operating outcomes. The device can reach the internal organs where traditional endoscope fails. Additionally, cost benefits and reimbursements offered by capsule endoscopy are likely to drive the growth of the endoscope capsule segment during the forecast period.

The global capsule endoscopy market, based on application, has been segmented into obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGIB), Crohn’s disease, small bowel diseases, and other diseases. Small bowel diseases segment held the largest share of the market. Capsule endoscopy offers excellent visualization of small intestine by noninvasive means. The procedure is preferred to detect small bowel diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, infections, irritable bowel syndrome, and ulcers. The majority of the available products in the market are primarily used for intestinal evaluation as they hold the capacity to visualize complex structures in small intestine. For instance, PillCam SB capsule is specifically preferred to examine small internal mucosa. Thus, a wide range of benefits offered by capsule endoscopy for small bowel disease diagnosis is anticipated the drive the capsule endoscopy market for small bowel disease application during forecast period.

