Hemophilia Treatment Market Dynamics, Drivers and Restraints, Current Trends & Forecast (2020-2027)

The hemophilia treatment market was valued at US$ 14,454.81 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 44,089.71 million by 2027.

Hemophilia is a condition where blood does not clot, and this condition is normally inherited. The condition is caused due to defects in a gene of the X chromosome, which is a clotting factor. Generally, the diseases are widely seen in males as the X chromosome is inherited from mother to baby boy. The disease is widely treated with replacement therapy and gene therapy. The other treatment which is used is medication. However, there are ways to reduce the risk of the condition, which include regular exercise and others. The condition can be prevented by taking preventive treatment by injection of clotting factor VIII for hemophilia A, or IX for hemophilia B.

Lucrative Regional Hemophilia Treatment Markets

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Hemophilia

Hemophilia is a hereditary bleeding disorder that stops the blood from clotting normally. The primary symptom is uncontrolled, often spontaneous bleeding in different areas of the body. According to data from the National Hemophilia Foundation in 2020, Hemophilia A happens in 1 in 5,000 live male births. Hemophilia A is about four times as common as hemophilia B. The number of people with hemophilia in the United States is anticipated to be around 20,000 individuals. Moreover, the incidence of hemophilia is not known across the globe but projected at above 400,000 people. Almost 75% of people with hemophilia worldwide are either undiagnosed or receive disparate treatment.

In Italy, according to the data of the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2017, the number of registered people with bleeding disorders increased from about 7000 in 2000 to around 8500 in 2011 and more than 11,000 in 2015. The trend is due to an upsurge in the number of patients who are recorded, mainly in those with vWD type 1, mild hemophilia, or other factor deficiencies.

Products Insights

The plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates based hemophilia treatment captured the largest share in the global hemophilia treatment market. A wide variety of hemophilia treatment is available as adjunctive measures to improve hemophilia if residual bleeding persists despite the correct application of conventional methods for hemorrhage control. Plasma-derived coagulation factor hemophilia treatment is considered to be active agents that participate in the coagulation cascade to form fibrin clots and are effective to make an intact coagulation system. Plasma is the liquid part of blood. It is pale yellow or straw-colored with proteins such as antibodies, albumin, and coagulation factors. There are several target factor drug products made from plasma proteins of human. The plasma is collected from group of people, and perform several processes to separate the plasma into its components.

Hemophilia Treatment Market, by Product – 2019 and 2027

End User Insights

Based on end user, the hemophilia treatment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, hemophilia treatment centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals and clinics held the largest share of end user segment in the global market. Moreover, the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. The hospital is a complex organization or an institute that provides health to people through complicated but specialized scientific equipment. The team of trained staff in the hospital, educated in the problems of modern medical science. They are all coordinated together for the common goal of restoring and maintain good health. Medical research is constantly pushing the boundaries of health care and redefining what is and isn’t possible. The hospitals offer advanced treatment options as a resource for patients for chronic and hard-to-heal wounds and surgeries to treat them. Most of the surgeries are being performed in hospitals, owing to continuous patient care and monitoring. Also, increasing government funding in the hospitals and rising hospital research drives the market growth.

Strategic Insights

Collaborations and technology partnerships by the operating players in the market with an aim to bridge the demand-supply gap is anticipated to play a major role in growth of the hemophilia treatment industry during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced surgical products to prevent surgical hemorrhage is predicted to accelerate the market growth in near future.

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Product

Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates Factor VIII Market Factor IX Market Factor XIII Market Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Desmopressin

Antifibrinolytic Agents



Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Disease

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia C



Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Treatment Type

On demand

Prophylaxis



Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Therapy

Replacement Therapy

ITI Therapy

Gene Therapy

Antibody Therapy



Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Global Hemophilia Treatment Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



