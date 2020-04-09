Network Analytics Market Growing at a CAGR of 22.40 % | Nokia, NETSCOUT, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., SevOne, SAS Institute Inc., Sandvine, Fortinet, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Broadcom, NIVID Technologies, Extreme Networks,

‘Global Network Analytics Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place . Network Analytics market report provides complete information about manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types as well as applications. . The report on the Global Network Analytics market is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and player. The Market Reports provides data on patterns and improvements, and target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. In this report, a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the Network Analytics market players. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market.

Network analytics market is expected to reach USD 6.60 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 22.40% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Network Analytics Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Nokia,

NETSCOUT,

Accenture,

IBM Corporation,

Juniper Networks, Inc.,

SevOne,

SAS Institute Inc.,

Sandvine, Fortinet, Inc.,

TIBCO Software Inc.,

Broadcom, NIVID Technologies,

Extreme Networks,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component (Network Intelligence Solutions, Services),

Application (Customer Analysis, Risk Management and Fault Detection, Network Performance Management, Compliance Management, Quality Management, Others),

Deployment Type (On- Premises, Cloud),

Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

End-User (Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers, Media and Entertainment, Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Communication Service Provider, Others),

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Competitive Analysis: Network Analytics Market

Network analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to network analytics market.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Network Analytics Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Network Analytics Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Network Analytics Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Network Analytics Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Network Analytics Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

