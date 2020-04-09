North America Dairy Starter Culture Market Analysis, Market Status, Competition & Companies, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast By 2027

The North America dairy starter culture market is accounted to US$ 299.6Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 456.0 Mn by 2027.

Dairy starter cultures are microorganisms that are deliberately added to milk to initiate and carry out desired fermentation under controlled conditions. It is used in the production of fermented milk products such as cheese, kefir, and yogurt. The dairy starter culture is added to the product during the production process and allowed to grow there under controlled conditions. The bacteria produce substances that give the fermented product its unique characteristic properties such as flavor, aroma, acidity (pH), and consistency.

The growth of the dairy industry is driving the growth of the dairy starter culture market. As the dairy industry has become an important part worldwide, and thus the demand for starter culture is growing at faster pace over the past few years. The dairy industry is flourishing in the developed countries such as the United States. The overall growth in the production of dairy products and growing demand for dairy-based products is anticipated to boost the demand for the dairy starter culture in North America. The dairy starter culture is used on a large scale in the manufacturing process of kefir, yogurt, sour cream, butter cheese and other fermented milk products. The starter is added to the milk products during the manufacturing process and is allowed to grow there under controlled conditions.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009265/

Company Profiles BDF Natural Ingredients, S.L.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

CSK Food Enrichment B.V.

Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L.

Bioprox

The Dow Chemical Company (Dupont)

Lallemand Inc.

LB Bulgaricum

Saccco System

North America Dairy starter culture Market

Market Insights

Rapid Growth in Dairy Processing Industry

The growth of the dairy industry is driving the growth of the dairy starter culture market. As the dairy industry has become an important part worldwide, and thus the demand for starter culture is growing at faster pace over the past few years. The dairy industry is flourishing in the developed countries such as the United States. The overall growth in the production of dairy products and growing demand for dairy-based products is anticipated to boost the demand for the dairy starter culture in North America. The dairy starter culture is used on a large scale in the manufacturing process of kefir, yogurt, sour cream, butter cheese and other fermented milk products. The starter is added to the milk products during the manufacturing process and is allowed to grow there under controlled conditions. The primary function of the starter culture is the conversion of lactose and other sugars in milk to lactic acid. The starter culture produces substances that provide the fermented product of its unique characteristics such as flavor, acidity (pH), aroma, and consistency. During the bacterial fermentation process, there is a drop in pH level in the dairy products. This takes place when the bacteria ferment the lactose into lactic acid. Therefore, thes fermentation process helps to preserve the product for a longer time and also maintain its nutritional value. Owing to these benefits, dairy starter cultured are used on a large scale in the dairy processing industry.

Type Insights

The North America dairy starter culture market is segmented on the basis of type as – mesophilic bacteria and thermophilic bacteria. The thermophilic bacteria segment in the North America dairy starter culture market is estimated to garner the fastest-growing segment in the market. The thermophilic bacteria are considered to be those which breeds in milk under high temperatures, along with pasteurization. They are large, rod-shaped bacteria and are known as heat-loving bacteria as they grow in high temperatures such as 50 ºC or more. Thermophilic starters are made up of streptococci and lactobacilli which have an optimal growth temperature of 45 ºC. They are highly used in the production of yogurt and different types of cheese, mainly a variety of ‘cooked’ cheese such as Swiss cheese, Emmental, Gruyere and other Italian cheese. Streptococcus thermophilus starters are another category of thermophilic starters which are used for different types of soft cheeses as a substitute of mesophilic starters so as to provide special characteristics.

Nature Insights

The North America dairy starter culture market is segmented based on nature as single strain type and multi strain type. The multi strain type segment holds the largest share in the North America dairy starter culture market. Multi strain cultures are the cultures that consist of a known number of single strain cultures. These multiple strain cultures are composed of streptococcus cremoris, streptococcus lactis, and other gas and aroma producing mesophilic LABs. The aroma or odor producing lactic starters are essential for the production of sour cream, buttermilk, cultured butter, and other fermented milk products. The addition of multiple strain type of starter cultures is known to improve the shelf life of the product and gives an enhanced swelling characteristic that is suitable for the bakery products.

Product Type Insights

The North America dairy starter culture market is segmented based on product type as buttermilk, cheese, ripened butter, sour cream, yogurt, and others. The cheese segment holds the largest share in the North America dairy starter culture market. Cheese is a dairy product that is derived from milk and is produced in an extensive range of textures, flavors, and colors by the coagulation of milk protein casein. The addition of dairy starter cultures has various functions in the production of cheese. The primary function of dairy starter culture is the formation of acids. Besides this, there are various other functions of dairy starter cultures that inhibit the production of cheese. The preservative property of starter dairy culture has been proven to be beneficial in increasing the shelf life of the cheese.

Function Insights

The North America dairy starter culture market is segmented based on function as acid production, flavor production, and others. The acid production segment holds the largest share in the North America dairy starter culture market. In dairy starter culture, acid production plays a significant role in the production of various milk and milk derivatives. The starters are added according to the product, and their growth is promoted under controlled conditions. At the time of the fermentation, the bacteria generate elements that deliver several characteristics such as flavor, aroma, acidity (pH), and consistency to the fermented product. At the same time, a drop in pH level also occurs when the starters ferment and transform lactose to lactic acid, causing a preservative effect on the product and enhancing its nutritional value and digestibility. Thus, acid production improves the quality and sustenance of the product.

US Dairy starter culture Market by Type



NORTH AMERICA DAIRY STARTER CULTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Dairy Starter Cultures Market, by Type

Mesophilic Bacteria

Thermophilic Bacteria

North America Dairy Starter Cultures Market, by Nature

Single Strain Type

Multi Strain Type

North America Dairy Starter Culture Market – By Product Type

Buttermilk

Cheese

Ripened Butter

Sour Cream

Yogurt

Others

North America Dairy Starter Culture Market – By Function

Acid Production

Flavor Production

Others

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00009265/

Reason To Buy :

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America dairy starter culture market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.