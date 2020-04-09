Quick Service Restaurant IT Market To Witness Massive Growth | Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Oracle Corporation,

‘Global Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The Quick Service Restaurant IT Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The global Quick Service Restaurant IT market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The Quick Service Restaurant IT Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by Market currently, and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period of time.

Quick Service Restaurant IT Market is expected to reach USD 18,664 million by 2025 from USD 10387.33 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period .

Microsoft Corporation,

NCR Corporation,

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.,

Oracle Corporation,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component (Hardware (Digital Signage, Kiosks, Drive Thru Terminals, Point of Sales, Handheld Devices, Digital Menu Cards),

Software (Front of House, Inventory Management, Reconciliation, Labor Management, HR Software, Data Analytics, Marketing, Restaurant Operation, Support Operation, Franchise Management), Service),

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Competitive Analysis: Quick Service Restaurant IT Market

The global quick service restaurant IT market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of quick service restaurant IT market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018, Quick Service Restaurant signed a deal with Texas Chicken for 80-restaurants. The franchisee will open and operate locations primarily in Indonesia which is one of the fastest growing markets for the fried chicken giant.

Quick Service Restaurant IT Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like Abcom Pty Ltd., CAKE CORPORATION, Cognizant, Delphi Display Systems Inc., GoFrugal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., HM Electronics, Inc, Imagine! Print Solutions, LG Display Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NCR Corporation, NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, PAR Technology Corporation, Revel Systems, Inc., Restaurant Service Solutions, Verifone Systems, Inc., The Wendy's Company, Restaurant Brands International, Dunkin' Brands Group and many more.

