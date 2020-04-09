Smart Container Market Registering a Strong Growth By 2027

The smart container market was valued at US$ 2.14 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 11.29 Bn by 2027.

The e-commerce industry is growing in popularity. With such high internet penetration and growing demand for convenience, consumers are increasingly ordering groceries and other food products online. Services such as Amazon Fresh are growing in number, allowing consumers to shop for fresh produce without leaving the house. Subscription services are another popular fad, with everything from snacks to specialty products to meal kits that come with everything needed to cook a meal from scratch. Need to have smart containers in business trade is more to ensure the proper delivery of goods at the customer’s location. The smart containers exhibit features of humidity variations, movement & status, shock detection, door opening, and geofencing capabilities.

With rising global trade and complexities in the supply ecosystem, the need for the advanced smart container is rising. Demand for connected, modular, and flexible would assist in enhancing the process efficiency and will facilitate shipment visibility and monitoring. With escalating city delivery volumes, the smaller containers and innovative packaging have the potential to standardize urban logistics. Improved materials, advancement in automation aid the development and commercialization of efficient & sustainable supply chains. The application of next-generation IoT solutions in packaging will transform visibility, traceability, and security.

North America is the prominent region in the location intelligence market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Based on industry vertical, food & beverage holds the highest market share in 2018, whereas, the pharmaceutical is anticipated to be the fastest-growing industry vertical in the smart container market.

Lucrative Regional Smart Container Market

Market Insights

Increasing Demand for Perishable Food Bolstering the Smart Container Market Growth

The end-user industry of smart containers is highly diverse, ranging from pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, agricultural goods, chemicals, and even fresh flowers, among others. The smart container helps in managing the entire shipment and delivery process of goods through connectivity, cloud computing traceability, monitoring, and smart sensors. The food & beverage and consumer products manufacturers are seeking forward to leverage innovation to boost the service level to trading partners and consumers. With a unique combination of IoT with regular transportations services, the entire food & beverage industry is gaining tremendous momentum.

The safety of food products is a significant concern across the world, owing to a rise in demand for fresh food items. The entire F&B industry consists of shipping perishable and frozen food items such as fruits, meat, and seafood. Due to the perishable nature of maximum food products, the need for an advanced container is increasing. The rising demand for cold chain products is driving the adoption of smart containers. Technological developments have undermined huge barriers in the international trade of frozen and perishable products. The new and advanced technologies play a significant role in ensuring that the perishable commodities reach fresh and at the desired destinations and also fulfill the strict import protocols that differ from countries to countries.

Increasing Demand for Smart Reefer Vendors in the Diversified Verticals

The rising population in regions such as Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America; the demand for fresh vegetables, fruits, and other perishable commodities has also increased. These regions offer a potential opportunity for smart reefer container businesses. With the growing spending capacity of the people in these regions, the demand for better quality food has also increased. The US Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has anticipated the requirement of food production to grow by ~70 % by 2050, owing to the continuous increase in the global population. With the projected global population of 9.2 Bn by 2050, the need for essential food transport facilities will also increase.

Component Insights

The market by component is segmented by hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment includes various sensors and antennas, IoT devices, modems, and routers deployed in smart containers. Software covers various smart container software solutions including remote container management. Further, services cover managed and professional services. The hardware segment led the smart container, by component in 2018.

Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart Container Market, by Component – 2018 & 2027

Technology Insights

The various technologies used are GPS, cellular, long range wide area network, Bluetooth low energy (BLE), among others. The factors including the need for end-to-end visibility, cargo care, pre-trip inspections, and crew safety have heightened the demand for various technologies in the smart container systems. The GPS segment led the smart container market, by technology in 2018.

Industry Vertical Insights

The smart container market is categorized on basis of industry vertical into food & beverages industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, oil & gas industry, and others. The food & beverage industry contributed the highest revenue shares in 2018.

