Synchronous Condenser Market size by top leading players, opportunities, revenue growth, trends, outlook and forecasts to 2024

The Global Synchronous Condenser Market is projected to reach US$ 606 Million by 2024 from an estimated US$ 549 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

#Key Players-Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), and Voith GmbH (Germany).

“Synchronous condensers rated above 200 MVAr dominate the global market”

The above 200 MVAr segment of synchronous condensers is expected to be the largest market, by reactive power rating, during the forecast period. This growth is evident owing to rising installations of synchronous condensers rated above 200 MVAr, especially in North America and Europe.

“Hydrogen-cooled synchronous condensers dominate the global market “

The hydrogen-cooled synchronous condenser is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the adoption and efficiency of large-sized synchronous condensers for a reactive power rating of above 200 Mega Volt Amps (reactive) (MVAr).

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I–60%, Tier II–20%, and Tier III–20%

By Designation: C-Level–55%, Director Level–30%, and Others–15%

By Region: North America- 40%, Europe- 30%, South America- 15%, Rest of the World- 15%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the synchronous condenser market by cooling type, starting method, a reactive power rating (MVAr), end-user, type, and region

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the synchronous condensers market with respect to individual growth trends, future expansions, and contribution of each segment to the market

To forecast the growth of the synchronous condensers market with respect to major regions, namely, North America, Europe, South America, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To profile and rank key players and comprehensively analyze their respective market shares

To analyze competitive developments such as contracts & agreements, investments & expansions, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions in the synchronous condenser market

Competitive Landscape of Synchronous Condenser Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic

2.4 Emerging

3 Market Share Analysis, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Contracts & Agreements

4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.3 Collaborations